India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 11: Webyne Data Centre Pvt. Ltd. has announced that it has established 10 MW of Tier III data center capacity across multiple facilities in the Delhi-NCR region, strengthening its infrastructure to support AI, GPU cloud, enterprise cloud, and high-performance computing workloads.

The company currently owns and operates 1 MW of this infrastructure, while the remaining capacity is delivered through strategically located Tier III data center facilities. Webyne is also expanding its footprint, with additional infrastructure expected to become operational within the next 6-8 months.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Webyne aims to scale its total data center capacity to 100 MW within the next 12 months, combining owned infrastructure with strategic expansion across multiple Tier III facilities.