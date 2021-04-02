Wedding Bells for Taha Shah Badussha and Alaya Furniturewala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Big banner favourite Taha Shah Badussha and the newbie on the block, Alaya Furniturewala, tied the knot in reel life in an exquisite, royal wedding in their Debut Music Video, Aaj Sajeya, that was released by music label Saregama recently.

The song, produced by Dharma 2.0 with their stunning set design, dreamy costumes, and no expense spared production value, makes the track the coolest wedding song of the year! While Alaya looks delightful in her Manish Malhotra outfit, it is Taha who truly steals the show in this Goldie Sohel playback.

Taha portrays an exciting mix of manly, jaw-dropping handsomeness, with a boy next door charm that hands down qualifies him as the most wanted groom in B-town. He has set a sure shot "family favourite jamai" benchmark for all potential sons-in-law to beat this wedding season.

Taha, an actor with no industry background and fresh off his Web Debut with Alt-Balaji's Bekaaboo 2, is slowly but surely gaining the much-deserved spotlight and has progressed leaps and bounds in the performance sector. He seems to be expressing eternal love and sublime, yet genuine emotions for his bride in the video. This is his second outing with the Dharma banner after Karan Johar produced 'Gippy' which was Netflix's Masaba Masaba helmer Sonam Nair's directorial debut.

The fresh pairing of Taha and Alaya on screen, directed beautifully by Punit D Malhotra, makes for a dreamy sequence as the chemistry of these two seems to be off the charts. The song hits the right chords of romance, innocent love, and pure hearts meant to be together for eternity.

Taha, with his successful back-to-back debut in the OTT and Music Video space and garnering attention for all the right reasons, and Alaya, with her recent Filmfare stint, are indeed winning the hearts of the audiences and the industry alike. It looks like Bollywood has a brand new, cute on-screen Jodi on the block!

Aaj Sajeya is like a breath of fresh air that has managed to touch hearts with its smooth tune and choreography and is going to retain its top spot as the ultimate choice for desi weddings around the world for seasons to come.

