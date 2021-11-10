Wella Professionals launches LuxeLights, a new capsule collection to 'Shine On' this festive season

You would like to read
- Natasha Kanade promotes healthy lifestyle and modern-diet programs via 'Transform With Natasha'
- Miss Divine Beauty 2021: Introduces new award 'Beauty with a Responsibility'
- Wella Professionals hosts India's biggest online hair colour event for the salon community
- Beauty Kart, a beauty destination that filled the gap of beauty and authenticity in India
- Beauty brand Milagro Beauty concocts products for a rejuvenated skin
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Wella Professionals draws attention to everyday hair through LuxeLights, a new hair colour collection for the festive months.
Wella Professionals aims at making colored hair an accessory that can be flaunted every single day.
With reduced socializing and travel plans, people are looking for stylish upgrades that are suited to all occasions and are bored of regular hair color services. LuxeLights provides that vibrant yet intense transformation with a chic natural look.
With the LuxeLights range, clients will get a simple, yet luxurious change that creates a blended, radiant and intense look. This curation offers three unique services: LuxeLights provides an upgrade to your classic highlights with a technique that adds luxurious blonde hues to blended highlights; LuxeShimmer upgrades boring root touchups with the power of Blondorplex; whereas LuxeIntense offers playful browns with four new Color touch shades.
This collection is exclusively curated by three Wella Passionistas - Natasha Naegamwala, Director, Nalini of Nalini and Yasmin Studio, Elton Steve, Brand Director, Jean Claude Oliver, India and Nandini D'Rozario Co-founder, Muah Salon. Wella Passionistas is a community for the hairdressers by the hairdressers for emerging talent across India that aims to bring together Wella's strength of innovation and the magic of the hairdressers' creativity and experience.
Natasha Naegamwala Director, Nalini of Nalini and Yasmin Studio commented, "Wella Professionals has always been that one brand that has believed in the stylists with their products. Hair color is a journey that enhances transforms and beautifies the life of a client. For me LuxeLights is like a breath of fresh hair that enables the clients to #ShineOn daily."
Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd.
With 6,000 employees globally, presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders.
Further information about the Wella Company can be found here: (https://www.wellacompany.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor