VMPL New Delhi [India], August 4: With growing interest in plant-based nutrition and clean-label wellness, consumers are increasingly looking for alternatives to traditional omega supplements that fit modern lifestyles. This shift is driving innovation in nutritional formulations that combine naturally sourced ingredients with broader wellness benefits. Responding to this evolving demand, Wellbeing Nutrition has introduced a new formulation featuring Himalayan Sea Buckthorn and Curcumin. Naturally rich in Omega-3, 6, 7, and 9 along with powerful antioxidants, it offers a convenient plant-based approach to supporting everyday wellness, healthy ageing, and overall vitality. Why Are Plant-Based Omegas Becoming More Popular? Omega fatty acids are important for the health of the heart, brain, and skin. Fish oil, traditionally, is the most recognised source of omega-3 fatty acids. But as consumers' palates evolve, there's a growing demand for plant-based alternatives.

Several factors are contributing to this shift: - Growing adoption of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles - Increased focus on clean-label nutrition - Preference for naturally sourced ingredients - Increased awareness about sustainable health options Consumers also want supplements to provide more than one health benefit, as opposed to a single nutrient. This has placed nutrient-rich plant ingredients such as sea buckthorn in the spotlight. Why Do Sea Buckthorn and Curcumin Make a Powerful Wellness Combination? Sea buckthorn is a bright orange berry that grows naturally in the Himalayan region and has been valued for centuries for its impressive nutritional profile. Unlike many plant sources, it naturally contains Omega-3, Omega-6, Omega-7, and Omega-9, making it a unique source of plant-based essential fatty acids.

It is also naturally rich in: - Vitamin C - Vitamin E - Carotenoids - Flavonoids - Powerful antioxidants Among these nutrients, Omega-7 is particularly noteworthy. Although less commonly discussed than Omega-3, it has gained attention for its role in supporting healthy skin, mucosal health, and overall cellular function. Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, further enhances this nutritional profile. It is known to have antioxidant properties and is complementary to the effects of sea buckthorn by contributing to overall wellness. When combined, sea buckthorn and curcumin offer a complete solution to promote healthy aging, skin health, immune function, and overall vitality, making them a valuable component of a balanced lifestyle.

Introducing Wellbeing Nutrition's Pure Himalayan Sea Buckthorn Juice Building on the growing demand for clean, plant-based nutrition, Wellbeing Nutrition Sea Buckthorn Juice is thoughtfully made from Pure Himalayan Sea Buckthorn and Curcumin. This formulation is ideal for people who want to support their well-being with natural ingredients instead of just conventional omega supplements. Some of its highlights include: - Wild-harvested Himalayan Sea Buckthorn sourced from the high-altitude regions of Ladakh - Naturally occurring Omega-3, 6, 7 and 9 - Enhanced with Curcumin for antioxidant support - Cold-pressed, unfiltered 99% concentrate to help retain naturally occurring nutrients - Rich in over 190 bioactive compounds, including antioxidants and vitamins - Clean-label formulation with no added sugar

- Third-party tested and manufactured in a US FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facility Rather than focusing on a single health concern, it offers broad nutritional support that fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles. Available in a 500 ml bottle, it is recommended to mix 10 ml (2 teaspoons) with water twice daily before meals. Who Can Benefit from Sea Buckthorn Juice? The nutritional profile of sea buckthorn makes it suitable for a wide range of individuals. It can be a valuable addition to the daily routine of: - Busy professionals with demanding schedules - Adults focused on preventive wellness - Individuals following vegetarian or plant-forward diets - People looking to support healthy skin from within

- Those interested in natural antioxidant support - Anyone seeking a plant-based source of omegas While sea buckthorn juice can complement a healthy lifestyle, it works best alongside a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and adequate sleep. Sea Buckthorn Juice vs Traditional Fish Oil Supplements While both sea buckthorn juice and fish oil provide valuable nutritional support, they differ in their source, nutrient profile, and suitability for different lifestyles. Sea buckthorn juice offers a broader nutritional profile than traditional fish oil supplements, making it a versatile choice for overall wellness. As a plant-based source, it naturally contains Omega 3, 6, 7, 8, and 9, along with powerful antioxidants and essential Vitamins C and E that help support immunity, skin health, and cellular protection.

In contrast, traditional fish oil supplements are derived from marine sources and primarily provide Omega 3 fatty acids with limited antioxidant content. Sea buckthorn juice is also suitable for vegetarians and those following plant-forward lifestyles, whereas fish oil is not. While fish oil primarily focuses on boosting Omega-3 intake, sea buckthorn juice supports overall health through a broader range of phytonutrients and bioactive compounds. The right choice ultimately depends on your dietary preferences and wellness goals. For individuals seeking a plant-based source of multiple omegas and antioxidants, sea buckthorn offers a unique nutritional advantage. Simple Ways to Add Sea Buckthorn Juice to Your Daily Routine

One of the biggest advantages of sea buckthorn juice is how easily it fits into an everyday wellness routine. Rather than making drastic lifestyle changes, small, consistent habits can help you stay on track with your health goals. Here are a few simple ways to include it in your day: - Enjoy it as part of your morning routine. - Pair it with a balanced breakfast. - Stay hydrated throughout the day. - Combine it with regular physical activity and quality sleep. - Be consistent, as long-term habits often deliver the best results. Like any nutritional supplement, sea buckthorn juice works best when used as part of an overall healthy lifestyle rather than as a standalone solution. It is available on the Wellbeing Nutrition website, leading e-commerce marketplaces, and quick-commerce platforms, making it convenient to include in your daily wellness routine.

Conclusion With the rising popularity of plant-based diets, natural ingredients such as sea buckthorn have become known for their rich natural content of omega. Combined with curcumin, they offer a holistic approach to supporting everyday wellness, healthy ageing, and overall vitality. Thoughtfully formulated options like Wellbeing Nutrition Sea Buckthorn make it easier to incorporate plant-based omegas into your daily routine. When combined with balanced nutrition and healthy lifestyle habits, they can become a valuable part of a sustainable, long-term wellness journey. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)