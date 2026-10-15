PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 15: Truevis Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ("Truevis"), a manufacturer and provider of advanced diagnostic and healthcare technologies, today welcomed the West Bengal government's allocation of 50 acres in Haldia for its proposed medical equipment manufacturing plant. The allocation aligns with the state government's forthcoming industrial policy, expected to be announced after Diwali. With a planned investment of ₹500 crore, the facility will be Truevis' second manufacturing base in India and its first in eastern India. Truevis foresees business of more than ₹1,000 croreper year within five years of commissioning, with the new base helping it serve customers more efficiently, reduce import dependence for select product categories and support long-term expansion in India's healthcare equipment sector.

The allocation was announced by Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari at Haldia on Wednesday, 14 October, during the inauguration of AdPerMa Private Limited's ₹6,000-crore integrated phenol and acetone complex. He also announced further investments of ₹10,000 crore for the port town and said a new industrial policy covering incentives, land allocation and power tariffs would be unveiled before Diwali. Commenting on the land allocation, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said: "In Haldia, 50 acres of land has been given to Truevis Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for a medical equipment manufacturing unit." A spokesperson for Truevis Technologies said: "The 50 acres in Haldia mark an important milestone in Truevis' growth as a manufacturer. Haldia offers a deep industrial base, a port, power and connectivity, and a government with a clear vision for manufacturing-led growth. We will build large medical equipment in Bengal for eastern India and beyond, progressively localise components, and develop a skilled technical workforce with local institutions. We thank the Government of West Bengal and Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari for their support and look forward to creating quality jobs while making advanced medical technologies more accessible."

The project aligns with the Chief Minister's priorities for Haldia: import substitution through domestic manufacturing, a shift from welfare dependence to industrial investment and jobs under "Atmanirbhar Bangla", and linking industry with institutions such as CIPET and Durgachak ITI to build a skilled workforce. India still relies substantially on imported medical equipment; the Haldia plant will bring the manufacture of high-value diagnostic and therapeutic equipment onshore in eastern India. After the formal land handover, Truevis plans to invest up to ₹500 crore in plant infrastructure, production and assembly lines, testing and calibration facilities, quality and regulatory systems, technology integration and workforce development, built out in phases. Planned capacity is more than 1,000 units of large medical equipment annually - diagnostic imaging equipment, patient monitoring systems, radiotherapy and radiology equipment, and related components and assemblies - with domestic value addition rising as component production is localised and a vendor ecosystem develops.

Haldia's port, petrochemical and refining cluster, power capacity and road and rail links to Kolkata make it a strong base for precision manufacturing. The plant will serve hospitals, diagnostic centres and healthcare institutions across West Bengal and eastern and north-eastern India, with the port providing a route to exports.. The project is expected to create more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs during the operational phase, including skilled roles in assembly, testing, quality control, biomedical engineering and field service, plus ancillary employment in construction, logistics, supply chain, installation and service. In line with the Chief Minister's proposal, Truevis intends to work with local technical institutions to train the technicians and engineers it will require.

Truevis currently supplies CT, PET-CT, MRI, radiotherapy and advanced radiology equipment, backed by after-sales service, project management, delivery and maintenance. About Truevis Technologies Truevis Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a medical equipment solutions provider focused on manufacturing, distribution, service and support for advanced healthcare technologies. The company works with healthcare providers to deliver reliable equipment solutions, technical services, project execution, last-mile delivery and maintenance support. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)