VMPL New Delhi [India], September 18: The league is being developed as a professionally managed sporting property with the vision of promoting emerging cricketing talent and strengthening the region's cricketing ecosystem. The tournament will feature six franchise teams competing across 18 matches, bringing together district-level stars, state players, Ranji Trophy cricketers, IPL players and promising young talent on a competitive T20 platform. The six franchises participating in the league are Manoharpur Lions, Saranda Warriors, Jaganathpur Tiger, Kolhan Kings, Chaibasa Challengers and Chakradharpur Royals. Representing different parts of the region, the teams are expected to bring local identity and community participation into the franchise-based tournament while creating an engaging experience for cricket fans.

Organised by the West Singhbhum District Cricket Association (WSDCA), affiliated with the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), WST20L will operate under a professional franchise model. The league is designed to combine competitive cricket with player development, fan engagement, commercial partnerships and professional event execution. A key objective of the WST20L is to provide emerging cricketers with an opportunity to compete alongside experienced players. The presence of established state-level, Ranji Trophy and IPL-level talent can provide young players with exposure to a professional competitive environment while allowing them to learn from experienced campaigners. The tournament is also planned to have an international broadcast footprint. Matches are expected to be available through FanCode across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while Number10 Sports is associated with coverage across markets including the UAE, Canada, England and South Africa. The proposed broadcast distribution is expected to provide the league and participating players with visibility beyond the local cricketing community.

The sporting property is being managed by Stake Sports Zee, supporting the league's professional sporting and commercial execution. With six franchises, 18 matches and a dedicated tournament window, WST20L aims to build a structured sporting property that brings together players, supporters, sponsors, businesses and the wider community. Beyond the cricket field, the league is envisioned as an opportunity to support the local sporting economy. A professionally organised tournament can generate opportunities for sponsors, hospitality partners, local businesses, event-service providers and other stakeholders while contributing to the growth of organised sporting events in the region. The WST20L also aims to strengthen the connection between grassroots cricket and professional competition. By creating a platform where local and emerging talent can share the field with experienced cricketers, the league seeks to encourage greater participation and inspire young players to pursue cricket at higher levels.

With Manoharpur Lions, Saranda Warriors, Jaganathpur Tiger, Kolhan Kings, Chaibasa Challengers and Chakradharpur Royals preparing to compete, the West Singhbhum T20 League is set to bring franchise-based T20 cricket to the heart of Chaibasa. From the street to the stadium, WST20L aims to bring together talent, competition, opportunity and community through the power of cricket. About West Singhbhum T20 League The West Singhbhum T20 League (WST20L) is a franchise-based T20 cricket league proposed to be held at Birsa Munda Cricket Stadium, Chaibasa, from 26 September to 5 October 2026. Organised by the West Singhbhum District Cricket Association (WSDCA), affiliated with JSCA, and managed by Stake Sports Zee, the league is designed to provide a professional platform for established and emerging cricketers while contributing to the development of West Singhbhum's cricketing ecosystem.

For More Details :- https://www.westsinghbhumt20.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)