What A Sandwich hits 65 centres, explores cloud kitchen franchisee opportunity for PAN India Expansion

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/SRV): What A Sandwich, one of the prominent quick food service formats specializing in submarine sandwiches and salads with a desi-touch, has grown its presence across 65 centres in India. With presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and among other Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, What A Sandwich brings nutritious, delicious and affordable submarine sandwiches, cheesy paninis and wraps, burgers, salads, pav burgers, sliced sandwich, fries, etc in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options for selection.

Modeled on delivery kitchen or cloud kitchen format featuring no dine-in space but only licensed commercial food production facilities, What A Sandwich combines the winning formula of low rental cost, minimized labour cost and operating volumes to bring pocket-friendly aspirational meals. The brand is replicating its success with their franchise partners, and offering them the opportunity to operate a quick food restaurant, with minimal operating cost.

Hussain J. Lokhandwala, Founder, What A Sandwich said,"What A sandwich has been my vision for the last 15 years. In a market filled with pizzas, burgers, rolls and biryani, we wanted to bring something different by having a desi equivalent of an international giant in the Submarine Sandwich space. In the pandemic year 2020 when restaurants were shutting down, we grew exponentially in the cloud kitchen space. In the next year, we reached another milestone when we breached state boundaries and became a national player with as many as 50+ delivery kitchens. In 2022 our vision is to take the count to 100 kitchens and break into international markets. The one thing that we are proud of is every What A Sandwich kitchen that opens up, creates an eco system of its own."

He added, "Every cloud kitchen that opens up creates job opportunities, income earning opportunities for the Franchisee; our vendors get business; our online aggregators get business, their delivery riders get to earn and so do our advertising partners. Every cloud kitchen of ours is an eco system of its own."

Through this disruptive model, franchisees can seek second income opportunity and function independently by operating from their own home, at their own time without investing in equipment or engaging in delivery hassles. Be it housewife, student or working professional looking for a supplementary income; anyone keen to fulfill their dream of running a commercial restaurant or eatery can partake in What A Sandwich's franchise.

Furthermore, the easy and simplified menu requires assembling of products with no cooking; thereby eliminating the need for chefs, managers and skilled set labour. What A Sandwich offers labour services, including 2 days of training to new recruits for a smooth start. In addition, the brand has tie-ups with prominent national players as bread partner, sauce partner and protein partner and sets up supply chain logistics to ensure fresh materials for franchisee within the city. Hence, franchisee need not worry of procurement of materials.

In addition, franchisee get the opportunity to operate a multi brand kitchen featuring premium products (Italian Panini Sandwiches & wraps) from Hero, to mid-level items (submarine sandwiches and salads) from What A Sandwich or bulk orders (Indo-Western fusion Pav based burgers) from Pav Man. This results in higher sales and reach out to a bigger market share at a reduced operating cost with low risks of failure.

Anil Mahajan, Franchise Owner, What A Sandwich said, " I had taken the franchise opportunity in 2020 in Mumbai only because I loved the idea to generate an income opportunity right from my home. The training provided by the company allows me to operate on my own without any chef or labour. Also material procurement is easy, with just push of a button i get the material delivered in 24 hours at my doorstep. This has truly helped me to create a second income source, without any heavy investment or working capital expense. A revolutionary idea for creating income right from home."

What A Sandwich offers a franchise investment model beginning from 1.75 Lacs with a host of benefits and features including lucrative return on investment.

Started in 2013, What A Sandwich has won several awards and accolades, including winning the 'Iconic Sandwich' category by Times Food Delivery Icons Pune in August 2021 and Times Food Delivery Icons Mumbai in September 2021.

