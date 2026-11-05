PRNewswire Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 4: Canon Quartz, the Indian direct-to-consumer watch brand founded in Ahmedabad in 1997, has introduced the CN-519 Maha Vastu Day-Date, a men's analogue watch with an emerald green dial, Roman numerals, a day-date window and a two-tone gold-and-steel bracelet. The watch is the day-date model in the brand's Maha Vastu Collection, a range designed around the colour and metal associations of Vastu Shastra, and is priced at ₹3,649 against an MRP of ₹4,999. Introducing the Vastu Watch A Vastu watch is a wristwatch whose dial colour, metals and markers are chosen according to the associations of Vastu Shastra, the Indian tradition of arrangement and orientation. In that tradition, green is associated with the planet Mercury and with the qualities of intellect, communication and commerce; gold tones are associated with the Sun, and silver and steel with the Moon. On the CN-519, the Roman numeral markers are finished in gold, the metal the tradition links to the Sun, and the dial is designed with its twelve o'clock marker read as North, the direction Vastu assigns to Mercury and to Kubera, its guardian deity. A Vastu watch is a design choice informed by that tradition. It is not a device, and Canon Quartz makes no claim that wearing one changes a person's finances, health or fortune.

The Numerological Significance of a Green Dial Watch Numerology is a belief system, not a science, and its watch guides do not agree with one another. The most widely followed Indian system assigns each planet a number: the Sun 1, the Moon 2, Jupiter 3, Rahu 4, Mercury 5, Venus 6, Ketu 7, Saturn 8 and Mars 9. Under it, a person whose birth date reduces to 5 is matched with Mercury and with its colours and metals: green, silver and two-tone steel. The same guides describe Roman numeral dials as a favourable choice. The CN-519, with its emerald green dial, full track of gold Roman numerals and two-tone bracelet, sits inside the profile those guides pair with people born on the 5th, 14th or 23rd of a month. Canon Quartz offers this as context for customers who follow numerology. It makes no claim that a number, a colour or a watch alters anyone's circumstances.

Research on the Colour Green Canon Quartz separates tradition from evidence. The one area where peer-reviewed research touches the subject is colour perception. A 2012 study published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, 'Fertile green: green facilitates creative performance' by Lichtenfeld, Elliot, Maier and Pekrun, found across four experiments that a brief glimpse of green before a task improved creative performance compared with white, grey, red and blue. The study did not examine wristwatches, and Canon Quartz does not claim the CN-519 produces this effect. The brand cites it as context: green holds a place in both tradition and research as a colour people choose to keep in view.

Key Features and Components of the CN-519 The CN-519 runs on the Miyota Cal. 2105, a Japanese quartz movement with a day-date display made by Miyota, the movement maker within Japan's Citizen group. Miyota rates the calibre's battery life at approximately three years, and its quartz crystal oscillates at 32,768 Hz. The day and date are set from the crown. The dial sits under hardened mineral glass, and the case is water resistant to 3 ATM (30 metres), which covers rain and handwashing but not swimming. The two-tone bracelet has adjustable links, and a printed manual covering sizing, setting and care ships in the box. Canon Quartz covers the movement, case and dial with a one-year warranty.

"We have made watches in Ahmedabad since 1997, and the discipline has not changed: the movement must be reliable, the dial must be legible, and the finish should be premium, not just survive daily wear," said Jayendra Vadher, proprietor of Shree Sai Sales, the company behind Canon Quartz, who has worked in watchmaking for more than 35 years. "The CN-519 carries a tradition that many of our customers value. It earns its place on the wrist as a watch." Who the CN-519 Is Designed For, and Availability The CN-519 is made for men who wear a watch through the working week and who follow Vastu, or who are choosing a gift for someone who does. It pairs with the women's CN-520, which shares the green dial and two-tone bracelet. The watch is available at canonquartz.com at ₹3,649 (MRP ₹4,999). Every order ships in the signature Canon Quartz gift box, is dispatched within 24 hours, and carries a 7-day exchange from delivery.

About Canon Quartz Canon Quartz is an Indian direct-to-consumer watch brand of Shree Sai Sales, founded in Ahmedabad in 1997 and now in its 29th year of watchmaking. Its collections, including Dominion, Lucid, Rose Gold, Vintage, Maha Vastu, Green Dial, Serenite and AUREON, pair design-led cases and dials with Japanese quartz movements, sold directly to customers at accessible prices. Canon Quartz is not related to Canon Inc., the Japanese camera and imaging company. Contact - marketing@canonquartz.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)