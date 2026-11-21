VMPL New Delhi [India], November 20: History often remembers rulers through the eyes of those who defeated them. However, a new book, The Last Hindu King of Delhi: A fateful arrow that changed the history of Hindustan, takes a closer look at sixteenth-century records which reveal how a trader from Rewari built a military-industrial supply chain, won twenty-two consecutive battles, and ruled Hindustan from Delhi. In the popular imagination of Indian history, kings are born into royal lineages, trained from childhood in the art of swordsmanship, and immortalised by court chroniclers. Hemchandra Bhargava, better known to history as Hemu, fits none of those templates. He did not inherit a kingdom, never wore a sword, and could not ride a horse. Yet, in a span of three tumultuous years in the mid-sixteenth century, this Rewari-based trader rose to become the de facto ruler of the Sur empire, winning twenty-two consecutive battles without a single defeat. He routed the Mughals at Agra, Sambhal, Kalpi and Delhi, and crowned himself emperor at the Purana Qila.

Only a stray arrow at the Second Battle of Panipat on November 5, 1556, stood between him and the consolidation of a new imperial order. In school textbooks across the country, Hemu is routinely reduced to a single line, an oversight that ranks among the greatest injustices in how we remember our past. Despite the grudging admiration he commanded even from staunch Mughal chroniclers like Abul Fazl and Abdul Qadir Badayuni, the man who held Hindustan together long before he wore its crown remains largely forgotten. Drawing on Persian and Afghan chronicles, colonial-era historiography, a sixteenth-century folk rhyme, and the living memory of Hemu's descendants in Rewari, it becomes clear that he was no transient usurper, but one of the sharpest administrative and strategic minds of his era.

The Logistics of Power: From Saltpetre to Statecraft Born in 1501 in Machari (in present-day Alwar district, Rajasthan) into a modest Dhusar Brahmin family of the Bhrigu lineage, Hemu's early life was defined by necessity rather than privilege. After his father, Puran Das, renounced worldly life to become a disciple of Hit Harivansh Mahaprabhu in Vrindavan, the young Hemu relocated to his sister's home in Rewari and shouldered the family's livelihood. Mughal chroniclers, writing from an aristocratic vantage point, frequently dismissed him as a bakkaal, a petty grocer or salt seller. This caricature misses a vital historical truth: the "salt" Hemu traded was saltpetre (potassium nitrate), the essential military-grade ingredient required for gunpowder.

Following Babur's devastating use of artillery at Panipat in 1526, gunpowder had become the decisive currency of North Indian warfare. Hemu built a sophisticated supply chain to meet that demand, supplying Sher Shah Suri's forces, sourcing additional saltpetre from the Vijayanagara kingdom, and even hiring Portuguese specialists to manufacture gunpowder in Rewari. At Hemu ki Haveli in Qutubpur, Rewari, an upper floor built in a distinct Portuguese architectural style still stands as physical testimony to that enterprise. This strategic capability brought him into the inner circle of the Sur administration. Sher Shah's successor, Islam Shah, appointed him Shahana-i-Bazaar (Superintendent of imperial markets) and subsequently entrusted him with intelligence and postal communications as Daroga-i-Dak Chauki. Fluent in Persian, Sanskrit, and Hindi, Hemu demonstrated an administrative acumen that historian K.R. Qanungo equated to and even placed above Todar Mal's value to Sher Shah.

When Islam Shah died in 1553 and his young son was murdered by his maternal uncle Mubariz Khan who ascended the throne as Muhammad Adil Shah Suri, the empire descended into factional chaos. Mocked by contemporaries as Adli (the fool) and Andhali (the blind), Adil Shah handed the control of the finance department, the treasury, the royal elephants, and eventually a free hand over the army to Hemu. Far from folly, this delegation was shrewd statecraft: a Hindu minister without an Afghan tribal base posed no dynastic threat, whereas empowering an Afghan noble invited immediate rebellion. As colonial historian William Erskine recorded, Hemu became Prime Minister in everything but title, leaving Adil Shah with only the name of king.

Twenty-Two Victories and the Fall of Mughal Delhi As the Sur empire fractured among rival claimants, Hemu, carried into battle atop an elephant, conducted a relentless two-and-a-half-year campaign to restore central authority. When Junaid Khan, the rebel governor of Ajmer, mocked him as a shopkeeper who ought to return to his scales and weights, Hemu defeated his 11,000-strong force with just 5,000 men, executing a decisive night raid and insisting his king Adili that his soldiers be rewarded before himself. He went on to crush Taj Khan Karrani across the Ganga, earning the title Vikramajit, defeated Ibrahim Sur three times across Kalpi, Bayana, Khanwa, and Mandhakar, and in December 1555 forded the Ganga midwinter to destroy the army of Bengal's Sultan Muhammad Khan Sur at Chapparghatta. Even hostile chroniclers like Badayuni acknowledged him as the hero of "two and twenty battles," while the Afghans themselves called him "Hemu Shah". Remarkably, according to family accounts preserved by his descendant Sudhir Bhargava, Hemu carried cash during campaigns to compensate farmers above market value whenever his troops crossed cultivated land.

Meanwhile, Humayun had returned from exile to reclaim Delhi in 1555, only to die in a fall down his library stairs in early 1556. I have always found it telling that Hemu immediately grasped the strategic opening, urging Adil Shah to strike while the thirteen-year-old Akbar was still unestablished, only to be overruled by court astrologers. When he finally marched in the autumn of 1556 with 30,000 troops, 1,000 elephants, and over 100 cannon, commanding a composite force of Afghans, Rajputs, and Brahmins, the Mughal frontier collapsed. Agra was abandoned without a fight; Sambhal was routed. At Tughlaqabad on October 7, 1556, Hemu executed a textbook tactical deception. After absorbing an initial Mughal cavalry charge that overran his camp, he feigned retreat until the Mughal flanks broke formation to plunder, then drove 300 reserve elephants and elite horsemen straight into Mughal commander Tardi Beg's thinly guarded centre. Three thousand Mughals fell, Tardi Beg fled, and Delhi lay open.

Entering the capital in triumph, Hemu underwent a formal Rajyabhishek (coronation)at the Purana Qila in the presence of Rajput chiefs, Afghan governors, and pandits. Raising the imperial chhatra (royal umbrella), minting coins in his own name, and assuming the title of Vikramaditya, he became the first Hindu sovereign to rule Delhi since Prithviraj Chauhan's fall in 1192. According to his family's oral history, his strategic vision extended well beyond the Yamuna, viewing Kabul and Kandahar as integral to Hindustan and Lahore as his next objective. The Fateful Arrow at Panipat Hemu's reign lasted precisely twenty-nine days. Advancing north to confront Bairam Khan and Akbar, he suffered the lone logistical blunder of his career near Thanesar on November 4, when a Mughal vanguard intercepted and captured his advance artillery park.

Yet on the battlefield of Panipat the following day, Hemu nearly turned the tide anyway. Seated atop his war elephant Hawai at the centre of 30,000 Rajput and Afghan horsemen and 500 armoured elephants, he launched an assault that shook both Mughal wings, a ferocity even Abul Fazl admitted "sent many of our brave and steadfast warriors to their final rest." Despite losing key commanders like Shadi Khan Kakkar and Bhagwan Das to a Mughal flanking manoeuvre around a ravine, Hemu rallied, crossed the ravine, and drove with everything he had at the Mughal centre. As historian Dr Harnam Singh Shan noted, victory appeared certain.

Then came the turning point of sixteenth-century Indian history: an arrow pierced Hemu's eye. Pulling the shaft out himself and bandaging the wound with a scarf, he ordered the fight to continue until loss of blood forced him unconscious into his howdah. Seeing the seat empty, his army assumed their commander was dead and dissolved into panic. Captured and brought to the Mughal camp twenty miles behind the front, Hemu was beheaded by Bairam Khan, an act that Bhargava family tradition holds was performed on an already lifeless body so that the thirteen-year-old Akbar could claim the title of ghazi. The aftermath was brutal: Hemu's eighty-year-old father, Puran Das, was put to the sword at Deoti-Machari after refusing to abandon his faith of eighty years, and some two hundred members of the Dhusar community in Rewari were imprisoned until the intervention of the saint Naval Das secured their release from Akbar.

Reclaiming Historical Memory Why has a figure who commanded the loyalty of Afghan generals, outmanoeuvred seasoned Turki cavalry, and briefly re-established indigenous rule in Delhi remained so faint in national memory? The answer lies in the sociology of history-writing: unlike Maharana Pratap, Shivaji, or Bajirao, Hemu inherited no throne and employed no court historians. Everything known about him was filtered through the pens of the enemies who destroyed him. Yet even his adversaries could not withhold respect. Abul Fazl himself conceded that on none of those former occasions had there been a ruler of India possessed of such courage, enterprise, and plan. As a sixteenth-century rhyme still remembers: "Humayun Shah garh gir maro, Hemu raj kuchak din karo"-when Humayun died of a fall, Hemu ruled for a while.

"When we reduce Samrat Hemchandra Vikramaditya to a footnote, we aren't just forgetting a ruler, we are overlooking a rare moment when a self-made Indian strategist united disparate communities through sheer administrative brilliance and reclaimed Delhi on his own terms," says Nitish Sharma, author of The Last Hindu King of Delhi. Hemu may have perished at Panipat, but his heroism has rendered him immortality. It is long past time we matched that legacy with tangible public memorials at both the Purana Qila in Delhi, where he was crowned, and at Panipat, where he fell, honouring an extraordinary Indian whose administrative mastery, strategic nerve, and vision carried him from the markets of Rewari to the imperial throne of Hindustan.

Nitish Sharma is a historian and the author of The Last Hindu King of Delhi: A Fateful Arrow That Changed the History of Hindustan & Eclipse At Ajmer: Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan and the fall of North India (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)