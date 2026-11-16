VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: A restaurant spends hours perfecting a dish. Fresh ingredients are selected, food is prepared with precision, and every order leaves the kitchen with care. But what happens when that food reaches the customer with a loose lid, a damaged container or an unexpected spill? The problem may not be the food. It may be the packaging. For restaurants, cloud kitchens, hotels and food brands, packaging has become a critical part of the customer experience. A container that fails during transportation can lead to food wastage, customer complaints, negative reviews and lost business. Even the best food can leave a disappointing impression when it does not reach the customer in the condition it was intended to.

As food delivery, takeaway services and organised foodservice businesses continue to expand, the demand for dependable food packaging is growing. Businesses need containers that offer functionality, convenience, consistent quality and the ability to meet the demands of everyday food operations. This is the challenge Damati has been working to address since 2003. From Indian Manufacturing to Global Markets Founded in 2003 by Sunil Parwani, Damati has grown into an established Indian manufacturer and exporter of plastic food-packaging solutions. Over the years, the company has built a strong presence across the Indian market, serving businesses through a diverse distribution network while simultaneously expanding its international footprint.

Today, Damati's products reach customers in more than 30 countries worldwide, reflecting the company's growth from an Indian manufacturing business into an internationally active packaging partner. Its journey has been driven by a clear understanding of the evolving requirements of the food industry: packaging must do more than simply hold food. It must support product quality, convenience, safe handling and presentation throughout the journey from the kitchen to the customer. With experience across domestic and international markets, Damati understands the varied requirements of restaurants, food manufacturers, distributors, hotels and commercial foodservice businesses. Solving Everyday Food Packaging Challenges From transporting gravies and sauces to packing complete meals, desserts and ready-to-eat products, food packaging faces different challenges depending on its application.

Damati focuses on developing practical, application-oriented polypropylene (PP) food containers that address these everyday requirements. Its extensive product portfolio includes takeaway containers, round containers, hinged containers, compartment containers and specialised foodservice packaging solutions. These products cater to different food applications and business requirements across the HORECA, food manufacturing, retail and distribution sectors. The company places particular emphasis on essential product attributes such as food-grade polypropylene, BPA-free materials, microwave suitability, freezer suitability, odourless construction and leak-resistant lid designs, depending on the product range. These features are designed to support food businesses with packaging that is convenient, functional and suitable for their intended applications. Manufacturing Strength That Supports Growth

One of Damati's key strengths is its integrated manufacturing approach. Operating three manufacturing facilities, the company has developed in-house mould-making, product development and manufacturing capabilities. This infrastructure enables Damati to work closely with customers on product specifications, designs and OEM requirements. Its manufacturing capabilities provide flexibility in developing packaging solutions while maintaining a strong focus on product consistency and quality. Serving both the Indian market and customers across more than 30 countries requires an understanding of different market expectations, product applications and customer requirements. Damati continues to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities to support this expanding domestic and international business. Building Long-Term Partnerships Across Markets

For Damati, growth is not simply about expanding product volumes or entering new markets. It is about building relationships with businesses that depend on reliable packaging solutions. As the food industry evolves, businesses increasingly seek manufacturing partners who can offer product variety, consistent quality, manufacturing expertise and the flexibility to respond to changing requirements. With more than two decades of industry experience, an established presence in India and an expanding international reach, Damati aims to support food businesses through practical packaging solutions and long-term partnerships. Speaking about the importance of packaging, Sunil Parwani, Founder of Damati, says: "Food packaging plays a much bigger role than people often realise. A restaurant may spend years building its food quality and brand reputation, but a poor packaging experience can affect how customers perceive that brand. We believe the container should complement the food, not compromise it. For us, quality is not just about manufacturing a product; it is about understanding how that product performs in the hands of our customers and throughout its journey to the end consumer. That is the responsibility we have worked towards since 2003."

The Journey Does Not End at the Kitchen The food industry is built on trust. Customers trust restaurants to deliver quality, freshness and consistency. Food businesses, in turn, need packaging partners who understand the importance of getting every detail right. A food container may seem like a small part of the delivery process, but its role is significant. It connects the kitchen to the customer and becomes part of the experience associated with a food brand. From establishing its presence across India to serving customers in over 30 countries worldwide, Damati continues to build on its manufacturing expertise, product development capabilities and commitment to quality.

Because great food deserves packaging that works just as hard as the people who prepare it. About Damati Founded in 2003 by Sunil Parwani, Damati is an Indian manufacturer and exporter specialising in plastic food-packaging solutions. With three manufacturing facilities, in-house mould-making, product development and manufacturing capabilities, the company offers a wide range of PP food containers and OEM solutions. With an established presence across India and exports to more than 30 countries worldwide, Damati continues to serve the evolving requirements of the global food industry through quality, innovation and customer partnerships. Website: https://damati.org.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)