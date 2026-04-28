NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 28: There are evenings that simply host guests--and then there are evenings that capture imagination, command attention, and announce the arrival of something extraordinary. The recent celebration of the partnership between Signature Global and Tonino Lamborghini was unmistakably the latter: a glamorous confluence of Indian ambition, Italian elegance, and the future of luxury living. Set against a sophisticated backdrop in Gurugram, the evening unfolded amidst an illustrious gathering of channel partners, renowned influencers, business leaders, and tastemakers, all assembled to witness a defining moment in India's real estate story. Lively conversations, camera flashes, and palpable excitement filled the room as two celebrated legacies came together to script a new chapter.

For the first time ever, Tonino Lamborghini made its grand entry into India's residential real estate market--and it did so in signature style, through an exclusive collaboration with Signature Global. A name synonymous worldwide with audacious design, refined craftsmanship, and a life lived beautifully, Tonino Lamborghini's arrival instantly elevated the evening into a landmark occasion. The presence of leadership from both sides added gravitas and glamour in equal measure. Representing Signature Global were Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman; Mr. Lalit Aggarwal, Co-founder & Vice Chairman; Mr. Devender Aggarwal, Co-founder & Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Ravi Aggarwal, Co-founder & Managing Director, alongside Directors Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, Mr. Garvit Aggarwal, Ms. Nidhi Aggarwal, and Mr. Shivansh Aggarwal.

Flying in from Italy for the occasion, the Tonino Lamborghini delegation brought unmistakable international allure to the celebrations. Leading the distinguished team were Ms. Ginevra Lamborghini, Vice-President; Ms. Angela Krieger, Creative Director of Tonino Lamborghini Total Living; Ms. Paola Barbieri, Head of Marketing & Communication; and Mr. Nicola D'Addabbo, Head of Real Estate & Hospitality. Their presence underscored the significance of India's luxury market and the prestige attached to this much-anticipated debut. At the centre of the evening was a shared vision: to unite Signature Global's trusted execution excellence and deep understanding of India's aspirations with Tonino Lamborghini's iconic Italian design heritage. The result promises to be nothing short of transformational.

The jewel of this alliance is a spectacular premium residential development on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Gurugram--the city's most coveted emerging luxury corridor. With 812 exquisitely planned residences in 3, 4, and 4.5 BHK configurations, the project is poised to become one of Gurugram's most desirable addresses. Crafted for a new generation of discerning homeowners, these residences are envisioned as statements of style, success, and sophistication. As Gurugram's skyline continues to evolve into one of modern India's most dynamic urban silhouettes, this landmark development is set to become its newest crown jewel. SPR, already the pulse point of premium growth, now finds itself at the centre of a branded residence revolution--where global luxury meets contemporary Indian aspiration.

Yet beyond the elegance and grandeur, what truly made the evening unforgettable was its sense of arrival. Channel partners, influencers, and industry insiders were not merely attending an event--they were witnessing the birth of a future icon. If luxury living in India has entered a dazzling new era, then this was the night it announced itself. And through the union of Signature Global and Tonino Lamborghini, Gurugram may just have found its most glamorous new landmark. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)