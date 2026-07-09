PNN Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8: Kundan Cab, the wire and cable brand trusted across Indian homes since 1968, is proud to welcome Trisha Krishnan, one of South Indian cinema's most loved and enduring stars, as its brand ambassador..The association brings together two names admired across generations in what the brand calls a meeting of legacy and legacy. For more than five decades, Kundan Cab has earned its place inside millions of Indian walls by keeping a single promise: to make wires and cables that families can trust. That trust has been passed from one generation to the next, built quietly through certified quality rather than noise. Welcoming a star loved across generations is a natural reflection of that same enduring appeal.

At the heart of Kundan Cab's legacy is a commitment to powering India's homes and industries with dependable wiring solutions. From house wires and multicore cables to submersible cables and industrial cables, the brand's diverse product portfolio is designed to meet the needs of modern homes, commercial establishments, and industrial applications. Every ISI-certified product reflects Kundan Cab's long-standing focus on quality, safety, and reliability. "Trisha Krishnan stands for the same values that have defined Kundan Cab for generations: trust, consistency, and a connection that lasts. We are proud to welcome her to the family as we carry our promise of safety to even more Indian homes." (Spokesperson, Kundan Cab)

The brand has also unveiled its new television commercial featuring Trisha Krishnan, now live on YouTube and available to watch here: Kundan Cab x Trisha Krishnan TVC The partnership marks a new chapter for the brand as it continues to stand for safe, reliable and genuine wiring across the country. About Kundan Cab Founded in 1968, Kundan Cab is an ISI-certified Indian wire and cable manufacturer and a venture of Balar Marketing Pvt. Ltd. Its range spans house wires, industrial cables, submersible cables, and communication cables, trusted by thousands of homes and businesses across India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)