Wherehouse launches 12-hour Fulfilment Services for D2C Brands; Goes Live with 25 Brands in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keeping in line with its promise of helping D2C brands scale growth and deliver a superlative customer delight, (https://www.wherehouse.io), India's fastest growing supply chain intelligence company, is leveraging its advanced tech-led solutions to offer its partners 12-hour fulfilment services starting first with Delhi and then across key Tier-I cities of the country.

Wherehouse is going live with its unique proposition - 12-hour fulfilment service - in Delhi-NCR with 25 partner brands and plans to expand it to Bangalore and Mumbai in upcoming months. Wherehouse has used its latest round of funding to expand its platform with more than 2500 warehouses in 20 plus cities and has seen a strong response coming from Tier-2 cities and growth of 5X in order volumes during the festive season.

The Delhi-based start-up recently had raised seed-funding from Better Capital, Java Capital, Titan Capital (Snapdeal Founders), First Cheque, and Upsparks.

Commenting on the launch of the new service, Vaibhav Chawla, Co-founder, Wherehouse, said, "In today's competitive business landscape, speed is of essence. D2C brands are striving to offer their customers a superlative experience. To deliver 12-hour fulfilment services, we have set up a network of hybrid warehouses closer to the customer clusters. We are using proprietary distribution engine to effectively utilise this network of warehouses to deliver faster. The layer of technology allows Wherehouse to keep on optimising inventory mapping and distribution and bring the fulfilment cost under control allowing brands to have much healthier gross margins while delivering faster. The approach is much different from conventional hub-spoke or dark store models."

Started by three young dynamic professionals, Vaibhav, Jeevan Prakash, and Lavelesh Sharma, in October 2020, Wherehouse has already made its presence felt by offering seamless last-mile connectivity to more than 25 brands by accelerating their customer experience. And now Wherehouse is helping its partner D2C brands meet the ever-increasing demand of control and faster deliveries with 12-hour fulfilment services.

"A catalyst to the strong response and surge in order volumes for D2C brands are same-day deliveries being possible while being closer to the end customer. The way we are growing is a testament to the trust that we have from our partner brands towards our faster fulfilment services across Tier-I & Tier-II cities. The opportunity looks massive, and it is being effectively solved by the hybrid tech-led model," added Vaibhav.

The D2C industry is growing rapidly and D2C brands can leverage Wherehouse's tech-based solutions to take on the age-old retail giants by enhancing convenience and speed to the end customer.

Wherehouse's latest 12 hour-delivery proposition will help new age D2C brands build a robust and quick supply chain solution at a time when online shopping has soared for both essential and non-essential goods.

Wherehouse helps D2C brands to predict and place inventory across a wide network of flexible warehouses and offer excellent last-mile connectivity to deliver their products to their customers in the shortest possible time. Driven by proprietary technology, the warehouses allow superior quality control and operational procedures that make the experience more personal and delightful for the brands and their end customers. The growth infrastructure scales with the growth of brands and allows them to optimize the efficiency of their supply chain while delivering a superior customer experience with a presence near the customer clusters.

Wherehouse.io is a technology-driven platform of micro-warehouses across India's 12+ cities. The platform allows brands to identify customer clusters and intelligently place inventory closer to them. With ML algorithms, the cloud engine weaves the network of hyperlocal and 3PL partners to offer same-day, next day delivery cost-efficiently.

Building on the core values of control, visibility, and delight, the democratic platform has scaled a network of 2500+ warehouses across 12+ cities, utilising the vacant commercial capacity of India. The network empowers the local entrepreneurs to supplement their income while enabling brands to reach closer to the customer and deliver faster. (https://www.wherehouse.io) with its network of warehouses in different micro-markets of the country aims to reduce costs up to 60% and make same-day delivery a uniform offering irrespective of brand size.

For more information, you can write to us at hello@wherehouse.io or reach us by phone at: (91) 7678450941.

