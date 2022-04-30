Whiteland Corporation Curates the First HARERA Led SEWECON Event for Residents' Welfare

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): SEWOCON 2022, a seminar-cum-workshop-cum-conclave of resident welfare associations (RWAs), was successfully hosted by the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), along with various departments of Haryana Government, at Hotel Westin in Gurugram on Friday, April 29, 2022.
The day-long event was curated by Gurgaon-headquartered new-age real estate development company Whiteland Corporation.
Addressing the valedictory session, Chief Minister Manohar Lal announced that certain regions in the state will be taken up in timely manner. He also appreciated the efforts of Navdeep Sardana, CMD of Whiteland Corporation, in organising an event of this scale.
The idea of SEWOCON, according to the organisers, was to create a platform for continuous dialogue among various stakeholders of the real estate industry in the region. Top Government officials present at the event gave patient hearing to various issues and concerns voiced by RWAs and provided clarity on many aspects. Resident welfare associations (RWAs) participated in large number and received fruitful insights into key subjects concerning the sector and the resident associations.
The event was successful in creating awareness about the Haryana Apartment Ownership Act, the Haryana Registration & Regulations of Societies Act and Haryana RERA, through high-power discussions and audio-visual presentation.
Expressing satisfaction at the successful completion of the event, Whiteland CMD Sardana said, "We are proud to be associated as Awareness Partner with this great event SEWOCON." Since its establishment in 2017, he said, RERA has helped the real estate sector in attracting better investments across the nation. Haryana RERA, in particular, has been a pioneer in making Gurugram the most preferred real estate investment location, he said.
"The gap between citizens and authorities has decreased as a result of HRERA's numerous public awareness campaigns. Such steps, I am confident, will go a long way toward ensuring that fair and transparent practices are implemented in the real estate market," added Sardana.
