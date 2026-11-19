VMPL New Delhi [India], November 18: Wedding jewellery carries a meaning that goes beyond its monetary value. In many Indian households, it is chosen with considerable care, often involving several generations of family members. From the bride's wedding necklace and bangles to traditional ornaments gifted by parents and relatives, every purchase has its own significance. For families preparing for weddings, choosing a jeweller involves more than finding attractive designs. Purity, transparent pricing, craftsmanship and confidence in the seller all matter. These considerations have shaped the approach of Sree Kumaran Thangamaligai, a jewellery retailer and manufacturer since 1993. With its focus on fixed pricing, quality assurance and a broad selection of traditional and contemporary jewellery, SREE KUMARAN THANGAMALIGAI has established a presence across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Pondicherry. Its approach reflects the changing expectations of jewellery buyers while recognising the importance of established family traditions.

A Legacy Built Around Family Trust In Tamil Nadu, wedding jewellery shopping is often a family occasion. Parents and grandparents bring their experience to the process, while younger buyers may have their own preferences for lighter designs, contemporary patterns and versatile ornaments. SREE KUMARAN THANGAMALIGAI is a business heritage that goes back several decades. It operates under Gajaananda Jewellery Mart India Private Limited and offers jewellery across gold, diamond, platinum, silver and precious stone categories. Its collections cater to different occasions and budgets. Customers can explore traditional bridal jewellery, antique-inspired pieces, lightweight ornaments, luxury designs, everyday jewellery and special-occasion collections. The range also includes distinctive in-house jewellery labels such as Mangalya, Tanujaa, Pavanaa, Vedhas, Dhoolikas, Aurora, Arudhe, Selinaa and Chutti Lathikaa.

For families planning a wedding, having access to different styles under one roof can make the selection process easier. A traditional gold necklace may be chosen for the main wedding ceremony, while lighter earrings, bangles and chains can complement other celebrations. SREE KUMARAN THANGAMALIGAI also offers customised jewellery orders, allowing customers to request designs according to their preferences and occasion. Fixed Pricing and Quality Assurance Matter One of the key considerations when buying wedding jewellery is understanding what goes into the final price. Gold purchases involve several components, including the prevailing gold rate, metal weight, making charges and applicable wastage charges. For families purchasing multiple ornaments, clarity on these costs can make budgeting easier.

SREE KUMARAN THANGAMALIGAI follows a fixed-price policy, which it identifies as a central part of its customer offering. The policy is intended to provide customers with a clear and consistent pricing approach when selecting jewellery. With its own in-house manufacturing, the brand is also able to offer affordable making charges and low wastage costs. For buyers, transparency is particularly important during wedding shopping, when several purchases may need to be planned together. Understanding the pricing and charges before completing a transaction helps families make informed decisions and compare different designs within their budget. Quality assurance is another important aspect of the buying experience. SREE KUMARAN THANGAMALIGAI highlights BIS hallmarking and HUID identification as part of its quality approach. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark indicates the purity of gold, while the six-digit Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number provides traceability for individual hallmarked articles.

Customers can also use the BIS Care mobile application to verify the HUID of hallmarked gold jewellery. This gives buyers an additional way to check the authenticity and purity details of their purchase. For a significant investment such as wedding jewellery, such verification offers useful reassurance. Owing to the reputation and the quality of goods and services, Sree Kumaran Thangamaligai is recognised by customers as a symbol of quality. Collections for Every Wedding Occasion Indian weddings involve several ceremonies, and jewellery choices often vary with each occasion. Some families prefer elaborate traditional ornaments, while others look for pieces that can be worn beyond the wedding celebrations.

SREE KUMARAN THANGAMALIGAI's bridal and traditional collections address these varied preferences. Its range includes gold necklaces, bangles, earrings, pendants and other ornaments, alongside diamond and precious stone jewellery. Lightweight designs also offer an option for customers who prefer comfort without moving away from traditional aesthetics. The brand's showroom presence across Tamil Nadu, including key jewellery markets such as Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Madurai and Chennai, makes its collections accessible to families in different parts of the state. Its website also provides access to jewellery categories and collections for customers who prefer to browse before visiting a showroom. Ultimately, trust in wedding jewellery is built through the details: knowing the purity of the gold, understanding the price, finding designs that suit the occasion and receiving clear assistance during the purchase.

With multiple wedding functions and family members involved in the buying process, having access to a varied selection can make planning easier. Customers can explore the collections at SREE KUMARAN THANGAMALIGAI showrooms or browse the available categories online at www.sktm.in before making their purchases. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)