PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: As India battles a rising burden of lifestyle diseases, the need for accurate, timely and trustworthy diagnostics has never been greater. In this context, FITTR Diagnostic Centre's fully automated pathology laboratory at Kharadi, Pune, has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) on 31 August 2026. The accreditation, granted under ISO 15189:2022 ("Medical laboratories Requirements for quality and competence"), covers Haematology, Biochemistry and Immunology, making FITTR's Kharadi lab the youngest NABL-accredited pathology facility in Maharashtra. Beyond advanced blood investigations, the Kharadi centre offers comprehensive preventive health services under one roof: doctor consultations, ultrasound, TMT, 2D Echo, ECG, X-ray, dental care and physiotherapy. The lab's full automation supports faster turnaround times and consistent accuracy across routine and specialised tests.

Currently, the Kharadi lab processes 150+ samples per day, amounting to approximately 3,000 tests per month. The most frequently run tests include CBC, Lipid Profile, HbA1c, Thyroid, Liver Function, Kidney Function and Vitamin D. Advanced offerings integrate diagnostics with doctor consultations, AI-enabled coaching and wearable tracking, forming a complete preventive health ecosystem that includes specialised assessments such as VO₂ Max. "In preventive healthcare, there is no room for error. A single inaccurate report can delay diagnosis, derail treatment and erode trust in the entire system," said Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & Chairman, FITTR. "Achieving NABL accreditation within eight months of launch reflects the robust quality systems we built from day one, because quality diagnostics must be non-negotiable from the very first test."

"Through FITTR Diagnostics, we are impacting millions of lives across all pin codes of Pune and PCMC. Each test we run is not just a number it is an opportunity to detect risk earlier, guide better decisions and help families stay healthier for longer," Chouksey added. India accounts for a significant share of global diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease, yet a large proportion of cases remain undiagnosed until complications arise. Experts point to inconsistent test quality, variable turnaround times and limited access to accredited labs as key barriers to effective preventive care. NABL accreditation addresses this gap by ensuring that laboratories meet stringent international standards for quality management, technical competence and result reliability, critical for early detection, treatment decisions and long-term health outcomes.

FITTR Diagnostics is currently operational across all pin codes of Pune and PCMC. The next phase of expansion includes Hyderabad with a target of November 2026, and Bengaluru, expected to start from March 2027, followed by Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram. These centres will operate on a company-owned or franchise-owned, company-operated model to ensure consistent quality and service standards. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)