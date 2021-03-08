Winners of the Business Excellence Award 2021 fecilitated by Indian Actress Prarthana Behere and Sudhir Kumar Managing director Reseal MRF

You would like to read
- IDream Film Infrastructure Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2020 quarter
- IDream Film Infrastructure Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2020 quarter
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 67.62 crore in the December 2020 quarter
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company to increase authorised share capital
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 83.49 crore in the September 2020 quarter
New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/SRV Media): Reseal - Market Research and Film Company, recently organized the Business Excellence Awards 2021 in Nashik. The award ceremony was organized to recognize and honour those who have contributed to and excelled in the business world.
Furthermore, the showcase also enables these businesses to gain exposure and also boost their morale.
With years of experience and state-of-the-art facilities, Reseal - Market Research and Film Company have cemented their position as one of the best in the market. Its global presence spans across the UK, Asia, the Middle East and other emerging markets.
The team at Reseal comprises market research specialists, analysts, moderators, consumer research specialists, and business strategists. First-hand information and prudent analysis of various industries, technologies, economic and non-economic factors, and other aspects in the industry to identify prospective growth areas and gain a competitive edge.
The winners at the Business Excellence Awards are as follows:
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor