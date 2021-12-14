Wipro expands Sports, Entertainment, Retail and Transport Offerings with launch of Wipro VisionEDGE Solution

New York [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced Wipro VisionEDGE, a dynamic digital signage and omni channel advertising solution, to expand its sports, retail, transportation, and entertainment offerings.

Formerly known as Cisco Vision, Wipro VisionEDGE offers a converged platform for innovation, and allow brands to manage, and stream content to deepen customer engagement.

As stadiums, airports, retailers, and other venues seek more efficient ways to engage with customers, Wipro VisionEDGE solution offers the flexibility to deliver a wide range of high-quality video and advertising to transform customer experience.

Wipro VisionEdge will leverage the potential of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to deliver clients the ability to unlock new business value from their brand properties and create new revenue streams.

Wipro has partnered with Cisco to offer the solution to customers through the Cisco SolutionsPlus program and Cisco Global Price List (GPL) in late 2021. In addition, both companies will continue to invest in the go-to-market plans and expand into newer potential applications for the Wipro VisionEDGE solution.

"Wipro's 26-year strategic partnership with Cisco is a testament to our ability to keep pace with the changing business and technology landscape, and deliver value through differentiated offerings and innovative partnership models. The launch of Wipro VisionEDGE through Cisco's SolutionsPlus program will significantly expand our solution and services reach to worldwide customers. We will continue to build new features, capabilities and services leveraging our EngineeringNXT and 5G offerings to deliver value and new business opportunities for our customers. We are excited to enter the next phase of this strategic partnership with Cisco," said Malay Joshi, Senior Vice President & Sector Head - Sports, Communications, Media, Technology, Wipro Limited.

"As the digital advertising market continue to grow and transform, we are excited to build on our partnership to deliver Wipro VisionEDGE and best-of-breed solutions to our customers," said Ken Martin, Managing Director Global Sales - Sports, Media, and Entertainment Industry Group, Cisco. "The sports, media, entertainment, transportation and retail industries are all undergoing major transformations backed by converged networks, wireless technologies, IPTV (Internet Protocol television), IP-fabric, sensors, cloud native applications, 5G, Artificial Intelligence and other groundbreaking innovations that will deliver unprecedented opportunities. We will continue to invest in our solutions portfolio and work closely with our customers and partners to support their evolving needs and adopt the best technologies on the market."

For more information: (https://www.wipro.com/engineeringNXT/wipro-visionedge-a-dynamic-digital-signage-solution)

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)