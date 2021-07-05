WIRC of ICAI & Sood Charity Foundation launch Saksham Free CA Education in association with Media Chutney

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI/PNN): The Western India Regional Council (WIRC of ICAI) the largest Regional Council of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India & Actor Sonu Sood's Sood Charity Foundation has launched Saksham Free CA Education in collaboration with Media Chutney.

The Western India Regional Council (WIRC of ICAI) is presently catering to the membership of more than 116,000 Chartered Accountants and about 225,000 CA students, spread across the network of 35 branches in the three States. These CA members are either in practice or in business or holding eminent positions in various industries as well as Government Organizations spread across the Region.

"On the eve of CA Day on July 1, WIRC of ICAI has launched a unique programme TEL i.e. Train Earn Learn whereby it aims to train undergraduate students and make them ready for training under Chartered Accountant firms. Students who have been impacted by this COVID 19 pandemic, WIRC would be glad to assist them under this programme and ensure the overall development of the needy students," reveals WIRC Chairman CA Manish Gadia, CA Drushti Desai, Vice-Chairperson- WIRC, CA Jayesh Kala, Treasurer - WIRC and Secretary CA Arpit Kabra - WIRC.

WIRC thanked Pareen Mehta who executed this initiative successfully.

Pareen Mehta a marketing wizard in the entertainment industry for the last 12 years and currently associated with one of the top education groups is also the Founder of MediaChutney.in which specialises in Marketing, Content Creation, Digital Marketing, and Brand Endorsement. In the past Media Chutney has worked with popular Entertainment portal PeepingMoon.com, Battlefield by Reyes, Chamko, Miles Bronson residential school, Education World, etc.

Pareen elaborates, "We are extremely proud to be a part of Sonu's illustrious journey to assist millions of needy aspirants. I am glad to announce that within minutes of launching we have received more than 10,000 entries and are expecting the next 300,000 in a couple of days. A special thanks to Mr. Ajay Dhama for making this initiative a success".

The philanthropist and humanitarian Sood further enlightens about this initiative, "I am delighted to announce my partnership with WIRC of ICAI & Media Chutney to launch SAKSHAM FREE CA EDUCATION for the needy and aspiring students to become CA's Our country needs us to fill this gap in thousands. This program offers, not just coaching & Internship, but placements too."

