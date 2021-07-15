WISH re-launches, 'Save Lives: Help India Now'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Lord's Education and Health Society (LEHS), under its flagship healthcare program known as Wadhwani Initiative for Sustainable Health (WISH), made an urgent appeal to corporates, foundations, and individuals to contribute generously to their 'Save Lives: Help India Now' Campaign to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on individuals and families.

While the second wave of the pandemic in India, fueled by the novel coronavirus mutants, caused more havoc than its previous variant, the scientists and researchers have now alerted India to brace for the third wave of COVID-19, which is likely to affect children and the rural population the most.

With this, WISH has doubled its outreach efforts to arm healthcare clinics and hospitals with medical supplies of Oxygen, hospital beds, medicines, and an increased number of healthcare providers.

WISH has been at the forefront of fighting COVID-19, and is supporting the governments of Assam, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. WISH has provided advisory and technical services, supplied medical equipment, trained the frontline workers, rendered the much-needed PPE kits, sanitizers, masks, and other COVID essentials to the frontline health workers (FLWs).

WISH has, thus far, facilitated the set-up of thirty COVID Care Centers (10, 20, 50, and 100-bed facilities), supported ICU and Pediatric ICU expansion across states, both directly and through partners. Capacity-building of healthcare providers (HCPs) has been a core support area for WISH through its Wish2Learn online training platform.

While speaking to the CEO of WISH, Rajesh Ranjan Singh said, "These are critical times, and every rupee matters. We are thankful to our donors who have already supported us and request others to join hands. We are supporting the government through optimum utilization of the available government resources in COVID-Care Centers (CCC) and Dedicated COVID Health Centers (DCHC) and have supplemented them with lifesaving equipment, such as oxygen concentrators and cylinders, PPE kits, Isolation Wards, proper nutrition, and regular vital checks. We are also supporting the government's COVID vaccination drive-through community mobilization and addressing vaccination hesitancy among people. While we are fighting the current challenges, simultaneously, we are also gearing up for the expected third wave, where we need support to further build COVID resilience in terms of infrastructure, capacity and skill."

Wadhwani, the founding donor of the WISH program in India, said, "We believe in the value of partnership and collaboration. I invite partners and investors to join hands with LEHS|WISH and support India during this hour of need because this war cannot be won alone."

