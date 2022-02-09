With 1000+ clients and 200+ Franchise Delhi-based Startup Taxfry making presence in Taxation and Compliance Industry

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/SRV): Delhi Based-StartUp, Taxfry incorporated in 2020 by aspiring Entrepreneurs - Rakesh Saini, Ankita Bansal, and Nidhi Bansal, Under the mentorship of CA Amit Bansal and CA Nitin Gupta making up Presence in Taxation, Accounting, and Compliance Industry.

With 14 Years+ Experience in the Accounting, Taxation, and Compliance Industry, Rakesh and Ankita joined together to make Digital Presence in Accounting and Taxation Market. Subsequently, the venture was Joined by Nidhi Bansal with the mentorship of CA Amit Bansal and CA Nitin Gupta.

Taxfry is an Ed-Tech organization that resonates with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' & it's committed to impacting millions of youths across grassroot levels in India by innovatively using technology.

The Dedicated Team of Co-founders Builds a Website, CRM Portal, and Chat-Based App to Provide Legal and Compliance services in a timely, smooth & transparent manner.

Started with 2 Members and 1 office. At present, the Company is having 3 (three) Offices in Delhi with a team of 20 personnel including in-house professionals such as Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, Bankers, Lawyers, Marketing Experts, Web Developers & designers.

Mid May-2021, The Co-founders took a bold decision to Launch the Website, CRM Portal, and Chat-Based App during the pandemic. Since then, this Startup made a presence in the market with a Franchise Partner Base of 200+ and a Customer base of 1000+ all over India in 25+ States and 50+ Cities. The Company's user base is growing at a very fast pace.

With India's First Chat Based App (in this Industry) including features of E-learning, CRM, and Earning opportunity, Taxfry Aims to Grow 1Lakh+ Tax Professionals through Learning with Earning Approach.

Indian Taxation and Compliance Market Size is of Rs 50,000 Crores with 7 Cr+ plus Income Tax Return Filers and 1.4 Cr+ GST Holders, there is tremendous demand in the market."With the aim to Grow Professionals with a systematic approach, we have introduced the Concept of Learning with Earning through Franchise Concept" Rakesh gave this statement. Taxfry is a notable startup example of overcoming adversity for augmenting skill development.

Taxfry offers over 60+ Tax and Compliance Services like Income Tax Returns, GST Registration, GST Returns, Accounting Services including facilitating company incorporation, Trademark Registration, FSSAI food license, Import Export code registration, etc. They Have E-Learning Concept for franchises & growing youth power to bring dedicated & learned Tax Professionals.

