With 1000+ offers; Campus Placements for 2021 batch shoots off to a flying start at Chandigarh University

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Campus Placements for the 2021 batch at Chandigarh University Gharuan kicked-off to a flying start and touched 1000+ offers within three months of the first phase of the placement season. Chandigarh University continued to be a trendsetter in campus placements and became the first university in North India to touch the 1000+ offers mark. Despite the fears of an economy slowdown, more than 150 multinational companies have already participated in the first phase of the campus selection process for the 2021 batch of engineering, management, pharmacy, biotechnology, commerce and others.

"Although the companies have shifted to online mode for campus recruitments this year due to pandemic, yet we have witnessed an increase of 20% in the number of companies participating in the campus placements and as a result we have registered 1000+ offers within three months of the start our placement process," said Prof Himani Sood, Vice-President, Corporate Relations, CU, while giving details about the on-going campus placements.

"There has been 35+ companies which have offered 10 LPA or more packages to the students of 2021 batch while the average package touched 8.75 LPA," added Prof Himani further. World's top multi-national companies and fortune 500 including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Wipro, Cognizant, Deloitte have been a regular recruiter since 2016 offering industry best packages to the students and this year it has been no exception. To add to comprehensive list of top recruiters, Chandigarh University has managed to see some of the new brands like TCS, Oracle, Infosys, Code Nation, Qualcomm, National Instruments, Nutanix India, Walmart Labs, Goldman Sach and others which have offered packages upto Rs. 31 LPA. The highest package of 35 LPA has been offered by US-based Multi-National Arcesium.

"In addition to the placements for 2021 batch, the recruitment process for 2020 passing-out batch also continued simultaneously and more than 400 offers were given to Engineering and MBA students," added Himani. Earlier during the year, more than 350 Core Engineering branch companies from the field of Automobile, Chemical, Electrical, Telecom, Business Analytics, IT, AI & Machine Learning, E-Commerce, Civil and Mechanical Engineering had selected engineering students of 2020 batch from Chandigarh University and 180 companies recruited MBA students of different specializations. While record package of Rs. 35 LPA was offered to CSE/IT Engineering students, the highest package offered to Automobile and Mechanical Engineering students, on the other hand, has been Rs 21 lakh per annum. For Civil, Electronics and Electrical branch students, it has reached Rs 20 lakh per annum each.

"Pre-Placement Training and hands-on practical learning imparted during my course tenure has been my success mantra that today, I have been able to bag dream placement offer of 30.2 LPA from Amazon," said Abhishek Sharma, a CSE student of 2021 batch. While another student of Electrical Engineering branch, Vidhi Joshi said, "When the nation-wide lockdown was announced in the month of March, we all were very scared that if the situation prolongs that it will have an impact on our campus placements; But the Campus Placement Department of our university announced the schedule of virtual placement drives and finally I got selected by my dream company Microsoft."

In the management domain, Ridhima, an MBA student said, "The case-study based learning approach that is being adopted by Chandigarh University has been a turning point in my career. Most of the faculty have thorough experience of teaching at reputed B-Schools of India like IIM's which help the students developing skills in emerging areas like Data Analytics, Financial Engineering. Possessing such skills helped in bagging job with Deloitte which offered me a package of 7.8 LPA."

"The success of our students during campus placements year-after-year can be attributed towards our flexible choice-based credit system and career mapping of all our students. In the first year itself, we try to understand the aspirations of every student and offer him or her customized career-path that can lead to the fulfillment of their dreams," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University. "Multi-national companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM have been our consistent recruiters of young & fresh talent which shows that the corporate world has endorsed our academic learning pedagogy which is totally industry specific," he further added.

