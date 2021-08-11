With Aloo Paratha, Hakka Noodles, Pasta-Pizza in her meal plans, Guru Asha Ashta announces e10UnLOAD - 10th edition of 90 days weight loss challenge

Guru Asha Ashta is the weight loss expert for women and the secret of her permanent weight loss challenge is to eat more, not less. Fasting makes you gain weight.

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI/SRV Media): With No Calorie counting and No Portion Control, Guru Asha Ashta, the Weight Loss Expert for Women has unveiled the 10th edition of the 90 days weight loss challenge.

Named as e10UnLOAD, this challenge is aimed at empowering women in a real sense by motivating them to eat proper meals and thereby lose weight and become healthy and fit.

The challenge will start from 4th September 2021 inviting women, 18 years and above, from all across the globe to participate in e10UnLOAD.

UnLOAD was started in 2011 by Asha Ashta as a small free yoga group with her kitty friends. By 2018, it had expanded to more than 2500 local women.

The idea of this UnLOAD challenge is to compete with oneself and be a better version of oneself. Each participant is evaluated based on a set of measurable parameters, as detailed at her website (https://www.ashaashta.com/unload-90-days).

While making the announcement, Asha, the Innovator of UnLOAD, said, "Women, who wish to lose weight, strongly believe that Weight Loss can be achieved only through Starving and Fasting and start fearing food. The net result of this misconception is that they become sick. Not only do they stop eating but they also start rigorous workout activities. Less food damages their body and they end up severely injured. While the fact is, now proven, that the Permanent Weight Loss can happen only by eating appropriate food in right combinations and at right timings."

Asha further added, "My Meal Plans include Aloo Paratha, Rice-Daal, Pasta, Pizza, Hakka-Noodles, Aloo Tikki, Paav-Bhaji, Idli-Dosa, and after completing 9 editions of highly successful 90 Days Weight Loss Challenges and 9 30 Days Weight Loss Challenges, these are now established superfoods for weight loss. The participants, with their regular normal meals, have achieved a weight loss of up to 20.5 kg and up to 12" reduction on their waistline. There are no herbals, chemicals, pills, capsules, injections, powders, smoothies etc. in the challenges. I do not believe in counting calories and also in portion control. I do not use the word carbohydrate. Wheat is a superfood and not simply a carb."

Besides several live counselling sessions for nutrition, the fitness regime for this challenge includes 3 live workout sessions every day including Bikini Body Training, Vinyasa Yoga, Power Yoga, Pilates, Kickboxing, Tabata, Zumba, Aerobics, Bollywood Dance, Masala Bhangra and many more fun physical activities. Each participant is monitored every day and is mentored and advised as needed.

Asha Ashta said, "Millions of people across the globe suffer from poor health, primarily due to inadequate nutrition and lack of appropriate knowledge. The UnLOAD Challenge helps women to understand and experience the Good Food and thereby turn their lives around from lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, migraine, insomnia etc. and above all depression. These diseases have been completely cured. This program has been transforming not only their individual lives forever but also of all their family members".

This was the time when Asha Asta launched UnLOAD in its full-fledged professionally designed and executed avatar of 90 Days Weight Loss Challenge. Now it has proved itself to be the world's finest, unique and holistic Weight Loss Challenge. This is a challenge that has no challenge worldwide.

After lockdown, this challenge is now conducted live online and has spread rapidly. The participants are growing at an amazing pace and thousands of women from all over the globe, including the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, Middle East, Canada, South Africa and more are now connected and receiving miraculous health benefits.

"With this challenge, I have been able to bring about an unbelievable meal revolution in the lifestyle of the global women. Those who always preferred to go fasting for Weight Loss have now learnt to eat and now have started loving not only their food but also their weighing scale. In this edition, e10UnLOAD, I aim to have 1,000 participants", said Asha.

"I am providing a never-before practical experience for the participants to lose their weight in a fun way. Besides their holistic transformation, there are several cash prizes and Gift hampers, which total more than Rs1,50,000.00, to be won. The Winner of e10UnLoad will cheer herself with Rs50,000.00. 1st runner up & 2nd runner up will win Rs20,000/ and Rs10,000/ respectively." Asha said.

The idea of this UnLOAD challenge is to compete with oneself and be a better version of oneself. Each participant is evaluated based on a set of measurable parameters, as detailed at her website (https://www.ashaashta.com).

Guru Asha Ashta has conducted 150+ Workshops and Webinars on Nutrition and "3 Powerful Secrets of Permanent Weight Loss" which have been attended by 5000+ participants. 20,000+ individuals have benefitted through her Nutrition Counselling and have successfully achieved a permanent weight loss of up to 40 kgs in just 7 months. This never bounces back.

Winners of all editions of UnLOAD during 2021 will receive their prizes in a grand Crowning Award Ceremony in December 2021. Losing up to 20 kg in 90 Days, the Challenge Winners will receive total prizes worth more than Rs1,50,000 in Cash and Gift Hampers.

Guru Asha Ashta is a Women's Weight Loss Expert. Her mission is to Inspire, Influence, Impact and Empower 1,000,000 Women, by the coming year, through awareness about the importance of eating the right type of food with a view to attaining good health and happiness leading to a blissful stress-free life. She runs 12 Prize Winning Weight Loss Challenges throughout the year 9 of which are for 30 Days duration and 3 are 90 Days, primarily through counselling on nutrition and physical exercise techniques like yoga, aerobics, pranayama, pilates etc. She is also an expert in Guided Meditation, Chakra Activation and Kundalini Awakening.

Asha Ashta regularly posts tips related to Meals, Health and Fitness on her Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/90DaysUnLoad).

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)