With Over 72,000 visitors and Rs. 1,545 crore business inquiries generated, 'ENGIMACH 2021' proved a roaring success in reviving SME industry

You would like to read
- GATE 2022 Exam: IIT Kharagpur opens application correction window today, do's & don't to crack the exam like a pro
- Daboo Malik and Parthiv Gohil team up after nearly a decade for their new release: "Ek Khayal Tera Hi Hai"
- Another big update on examination centre of GATE 2022: 3 cities were removed and one more has been added to the list by IIT Kharagpur
- Gujarat CM makes strong pitch for global investments from India Pavilion
- 9 ways to prepare to crack Gate 2022 Exam in One Go? (Gate 2022 Exam Registration Closes On 7th Oct)
Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'ENGIMACH 2021', the leading engineering and machine tools show, and the first large-scale industry on ground event since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out early last year, has been a roaring success.
More than 400 manufacturers from India and across the world participated in the 5-day show from December 1 to 5, showcasing their latest products and technologies. The show attracted more than 72,500 visitors from the industry.
"We are overwhelmed by the response ENGIMACH 2021 has received. There was a constant but well-managed flow of industry B2B visitors throughout the five days. Since this was the first such event since the pandemic, we also focused on supporting the revival of trade and industry, especially the MSMEs. The show generated business inquiries of Rs. 1,545 crore which will go a long way in supporting economic recovery," said Kamlesh Gohil, CMD, K AND D Communication Limited, the organiser of ENGIMACH.
Organised at the Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, "ENGIMACH 2021" showcased the latest engineering products and services, heavy and light machines, machinery equipment and accessories, engineering tools and allied products and services, among others. The show was declared as a pre-Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 event by the state government of Gujarat.
Gohil said, "The successful completion of 'ENGIMACH 2021' at a time when the Omicron variant has led to concerns over such events, but we ensured all COVID-19 guidelines were adhered to. Social distancing was maintained and the use of masks was mandatory. We are confident that similar industry shows and exhibitions can be and must be hosted to help in the revival of trade and industry."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor