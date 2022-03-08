With women empowerment at its core, 'I Jewels' on-boards 100 artisans to create exclusive handmade collection

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/SRV): I Jewels, a one-stop point for the most exquisite traditional jewellery has onboarded 100 plus artisans since its inception in 2014. With a vision to provide employment opportunities and make women artisans self-reliant, the jewellery brand has provided a substantial platform to women who are passionate about jewellery creation.
With an extensive range of 1000 handmade designs, these women artisans are well trained and create unique pieces with a whole lot of feminine flair.
Highlighting the brand's ethos and vision, Co-founders, Jimish Janani & Isha Janani said, "Women Empowerment is a prerequisite for creating a good and stable society. We at I Jewels strongly believe that a perfect masterpiece is devised with immense expertise and skill and these women artisans are doing a great job for the brand. While working at I Jewels, they not only live their passion but are also living an independent and fulfilled life. We ensure that our women workers are paid as per industry standards and are provided with a safe, hygienic, and secure space to work. The artisans are a crucial part of the I Jewels family and we take utmost care to that they have yearly paid leaves and fixed working hours, to create an optimum work-life balance. Keeping their health and safety in mind, we even organized a vaccination drive for our artisans to protect them against the threatening COVID-19 pandemic."
In today's busy and fashion-conscious world, I Jewels is best known for its affordable prices and the best customer satisfaction, which is all possible by cutting down the middleman, thereby making it an economical choice. Our customers discover the latest trends and get affordable premium quality jewellery to suit their own unique style & preferences and get the same delivered at their doorstep.
