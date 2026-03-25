Woman Entrepreneur Kranti Bari, Founder of BabyTeddy, Honoured with Two Prestigious National Awards for Patented Baby Safety Products

India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], March 25: Pune-based entrepreneur Kranti Bari, Founder and CEO of BabyTeddy, has been honoured with two prestigious national awards for her contribution to innovation, intellectual property and women-led entrepreneurship in India. Kranti Bari received the National Intellectual Property Award from the Government of India at a ceremony held 9th March 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, in the presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry. The award recognises innovators whose intellectual property has demonstrated real-world commercial impact. On the same day, she was also conferred the FICCI FLO National Innovator of the Year Award, at Federation House, New Delhi, presented in the presence of Shri Jitin Prasada, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics & Information Technology, along with distinguished dignitaries including Shri Anurag Sharma, Member of Parliament, Shri Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, Chairman & Managing Director, NSIC and Ms. Poonam Sharma, National President, FICCI FLO.

Kranti Bari is the founder of BabyTeddy, a brand built with a strong focus on safety-driven design and innovation in baby products. She has developed multiple patented designs that have been successfully commercialized into products widely used by families across India and abroad, with several becoming top-selling products on leading e-commerce platforms. Her journey reflects the power of perseverance, having built a bootstrapped and profitable brand from the ground up, while also actively defending her intellectual property through legal enforcement -- reinforcing the importance of protecting innovation in India's growing startup ecosystem. Speaking about the recognition, Kranti Bari said: "This recognition is not just for me but for every woman building something from scratch with limited resources and strong belief. Innovation becomes meaningful when it reaches people and improves everyday life."

As a woman entrepreneur, Kranti Bari's journey highlights the evolving role of women in India's innovation and startup landscape -- not just as participants but as leaders creating impact-driven, scalable businesses. With national recognition and expanding international intellectual property presence, BabyTeddy is now positioning itself as an innovation-led brand with global potential, with a strong focus on intellectual property, product safety and sustainable growth. The company is also exploring strategic global opportunities to expand its innovation footprint. Media & Business Enquiries: Kranti Bari Founder & CEO, BabyTeddy Email: sales@babyteddy.in Website: www.babyteddy.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)