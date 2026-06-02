PNN New Delhi [India], June 2: India's real estate sector is undergoing significant transformation, driven by urbanization, evolving consumer preferences, and increasing participation from women across the value chain. While women are becoming more influential as homebuyers, investors, consultants, and professionals, leadership representation within the industry continues to remain limited. Industry observers note that the conversation around gender diversity in real estate is gradually shifting from representation to contribution and decision-making influence. As organizations focus on building future-ready leadership teams, diversity is increasingly being viewed as a business advantage rather than a compliance requirement. According to Benu Sehgal, Director at Splendor Group, the industry has witnessed meaningful progress over the last two decades, with more women entering functions such as development, retail strategy, marketing, consulting, and investments.

"Real estate today is far more consumer-centric than it was earlier. As the industry evolves, diverse perspectives become critical in understanding changing customer expectations and creating more relevant experiences," she said. Experts believe that one of the key opportunities for the sector lies in creating stronger pathways for women to move into leadership and strategic decision-making roles. This includes mentorship, professional development, and greater exposure to business-critical functions. The changing profile of homebuyers is also contributing to this shift. Women are increasingly participating in property purchasing decisions and long-term wealth creation, influencing the way developers approach product design, community planning, and customer engagement.

Sehgal further emphasized the importance of knowledge transfer within the industry. "Experience should not remain limited to individuals. Industries grow stronger when expertise, learnings, and practical insights are shared with the next generation of professionals," she added. As India's real estate market continues to expand, industry leaders believe that fostering inclusive leadership and encouraging broader participation will be essential for sustainable growth and innovation across the sector. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)