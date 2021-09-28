Women Empowerment meets young blood over a media backdrop in Ahsan Sharif and Ayesha Kapoor starrer 'Unlimited'

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): Directed by Vikram Vasudev Narla, the upcoming 'Unlimited' is generating limitless buzz. The film is produced by Narla Production House, a team headed by the director himself, which means that Vikram Vasudev Narla is invested in making the film in more ways than one.
And that is probably the reason why he duly explains the research that went behind the movie in the following quote, "There are people who try to infuse negativity in society. As an illustration, we say 'Arthanareshwar' symbolises the equal power of Shakthi -- 'female deity of power' is inseparable from the male deity. Based on this concept, we came up with a tag line 'Athi Sravatra Varnayeth'."
Vikram also adds that "(Unlimited) is completely about women empowerment. Like, how to raise and bring awareness in the society by giving them equal status and educating them. Education is very important in today's pace."
Now, these high concepts are told in the movie through relatable stories of youngsters, their lives, emotions, and relationships. These youngsters will be seen working in the demanding and fast-paced media industry. Whether they'll make it or not in media is what we will see in the movie.
Actors Ahsan Sharif and Ayesha Kapoor don the roles of these youngsters and steer the movie ahead. Other characters in the movie include Aman Kumar, Shraddha Dwivedi, Reshma Malik, Meenal, Tanuj Deekshit and Anil Rastogi in different key roles.
Ahsan Sharif, the leading man in the movie, is known for delivering powerful performances. Surprisingly, he was once a businessman living in Hyderabad who decided to put his acting chops to the test by taking on roles that resonate with audiences. He is known for his thought-provoking films with cinematic brilliance and social and spiritual themes with a wider scope, including education, feminism, and democracy. And we're sure 'Unlimited' will be nothing short of that.
Obviously, the pandemic came as a big hindrance in the making of the film. After the initial shooting in Hyderabad and Lucknow, the latter parts got delayed. However, the makers made sure to finish the film, and the next schedules were shot in Dubai.
The makers want to appeal to the masses of different states and connect to their hearts. Hence, the film will be released in an astonishing seven regional languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil.
Catch the movie in theatres near you and shower your support.
