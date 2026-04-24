VMPL Gurugram (Haryana)/ New Delhi [India], April 23: In a defining moment that signals a bold new chapter for Indian motorsport, young women racers stormed the track and seized the spotlight at the Hardy Memorial Karting Race, culminating in a spectacular Prize Distribution Ceremony at Turbo Track, the crown jewel of go-karting in Delhi NCR. The racing track became a powerful arena to showcase strength, skill, and determination. With fearless performances and remarkable precision, the women participants proved that talent thrives when given the right platform and opportunity. Conceived as a living tribute to the indomitable spirit of legendary motorsport icon Late Sanjay Sharma "Hardy", the event drew racing aspirants from ages 10 to 50+, a testament to Hardy's unshakeable belief that motorsport belongs to everyone, always.

Across skill levels and age groups, competitors pushed limits and chased glory, with emerging stars and seasoned veterans alike reminding audiences why the track is where character is forged. The defining story of this year's edition, however, belonged to the women. Female racers competing with ferocity and precision in Level 1 and Level 2 categories delivered lap timings that turned heads and rewrote expectations, a clear indication that Indian motorsport's future is rapidly evolving. Category winners were felicitated with full honours during the ceremony, with Mr. Arihaan Awadhiya, Mr. Divyansh Sharma, Mr. Yashasvi Bhaati, and Mr. Yatharth securing victories in their respective segments.

The evening carried a deeply moving moment when Atiqa Mir, India's highest-ranked female driver in the FIA International Karting rankings, delivered a video address with her best wishes, as she could not attend due to her international championship commitments. Deepa Malik, Khel Ratna, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee, also shared her memories of Hardy and the faith he had shown in her. Rajiv Pratap Rudy, through a video message, recalled Hardy's passion while organising the Parliamentarians Car Rally at the Constitution Club of India. The ceremony was graced by an extraordinary gathering of luminaries. Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of JK Tyre, paid a stirring tribute to Hardy as the visionary architect of modern motorsport culture in India. Mr. Sanjeev Sharma, beloved younger brother of Late Hardy, was a deeply felt presence and became emotional while sharing the personal loss of his brother. Mrs. Neelam Pratap Singh also recalled her memories of Hardy and her association with him since 1993. She congratulated Turbo Track and JK Tyre for organising such a memorable event.

Arvind Kumar, Founder of Turbo Track, expressed a heartfelt salute to Hardy and JK Tyre's unwavering support. He grew emotional while stating that every effort would be made by him and Turbo Track to fulfil Hardy's dreams for youngsters and motorsport enthusiasts. The most electrifying announcement of the evening came when Mr. Anshuman Singhania declared the launch of the first Karting Academy of Delhi NCR, following a request by Arvind Kumar, describing it as the final dream of Hardy. The evening drew to a close in a rare atmosphere, one of grief tenderly held alongside celebration, as those who loved Hardy most came together to ensure that his legacy does not merely endure but accelerates.

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