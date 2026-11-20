PNN New Delhi [India], November 19: On Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2026, celebrated on November 19, we honour women whose leadership is guided by a clear sense of purpose. Across industries, these entrepreneurs are turning expertise, ambition and lived experience into ventures that address real needs, create opportunities and strengthen communities. Their journeys reflect the courage to begin, the determination to overcome challenges and the commitment to bring others forward. "Celebrating Women Leading with Purpose" spotlights their achievements, the values behind their decisions and the lasting impact they aspire to create through their work. 1. Archna Wadhwa: Founder & CEO, Analytics Saves at Work (aSaw)

Archna Wadhwa is one of India's few solo women founders in Data and AI, with over 25 years of experience across the UK and India. Her corporate career spanned GE and HSBC, where she built the Global Analytics Centre from zero to over 300 analysts, served as Chief Data Officer in London and led data and analytics as Managing Director at HSBC India. She left a senior corporate career to found Analytics Saves at Work (aSaw) in 2015. Today, aSaw delivers award-winning AI solutions to Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions and regulated industries across Hong Kong, the US, India, the UK and Mauritius. Built without external funding, the company grew 30% annually for five consecutive years. Recognised among India's Top 30 Women Founders and a speaker at NYU, Archna mentors future AI leaders. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey demonstrates how self-belief, expertise and strong teams can build a bootstrapped global enterprise.

2. Nishu Chandra: Founder, Zuvi Preschool & Daycare, Jammu Nishu Chandra is breaking barriers through inclusive education, creating a space where autistic and neurotypical children learn, grow and thrive together. After nearly 10 years of teaching at Army Public School, Jammu, she founded Zuvi Preschool & Daycare, among the city's pioneering inclusive preschool initiatives. Over the past two years, Zuvi has nurtured an environment rooted in compassion, acceptance and individual development. Today, it supports 45 children, including 25 autistic and 20 neurotypical learners, celebrating every milestone and encouraging friendships across developmental differences. Beyond the classroom, Nishu organised a screening of Tanvi the Great for parents, doctors, therapists and special educators to challenge stereotypes surrounding autism. Actor Anupam Kher extended a video message appreciating her initiative. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey celebrates leadership that creates belonging and opportunity. Through Zuvi, she champions the belief that when children grow together with dignity and acceptance, their families and communities grow alongside them.

3. Renu Salgarkar: Founder, CoachX.Live Renu Salgarkar is building opportunities for students and professionals through practical, career-focused education. As Founder of CoachX.Live, she leads a fast-growing EdTech platform offering programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Data Analytics and Business Analytics, alongside specialised domains including Finance, HR and Healthcare Analytics. Built on a curriculum designed by IIT Bombay alumni, CoachX combines live online and hybrid learning with industry-relevant training to bridge the gap between education and workplace requirements. Under her leadership, the platform has trained over 10,000 learners and earned the trust of more than 200 global companies. Industry experts from leading multinational organisations contribute to its learning experience. Driven by a vision to make quality education accessible, Renu is expanding CoachX through hybrid learning centres across India. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey celebrates leadership with purpose, creating pathways for aspiring professionals to develop future-ready skills and build successful careers in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

4. Dr. Richa Raj: Pioneering Intelligence, Redefining Innovation, CEO, Ritzy Technology A computer scientist, AI researcher and entrepreneur, Dr. Richa Raj works at the intersection of advanced technology and meaningful real-world impact. As CEO of Ritzy Technology, a research-driven company, she leads explorations spanning artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, generative media, blockchain-based creator platforms and emerging digital experiences. Her work in agentic AI has helped several companies scale globally, translating sophisticated research into practical solutions that support growth and innovation. With a focus on applied science, she sees technology not simply as a tool for efficiency, but as a catalyst for creativity, opportunity and meaningful transformation. What distinguishes Dr. Raj is her ability to connect scientific inquiry, entrepreneurship and artistic expression. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey reflects a simple yet powerful belief: leadership is defined not by gender, but by the courage to envision, innovate and build. For her, innovation matters most when it empowers people and opens new possibilities.

5. Dr. Surabhi Jaju: Co-founder & Director of Business Development, Rustic Art Dr Surabhi Jaju leads strategy and growth at Rustic Art, a sustainable personal care and home care brand from Satara, Maharashtra. Started in 2011 by her mother, Sunita Jaju, the brand believes everyday products should be kind to people and the planet. Today, it makes concentrated, waterless-first, vegan and cruelty-free products at its GMP-certified, solar-powered, zero liquid discharge facility. Available across leading Indian marketplaces, Rustic Art also reaches the USA, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal and Saudi Arabia. As Co-founder and Director of Business Development, Dr Jaju takes particular pride in its workforce, over 85% women from nearby communities, offering skilled employment close to home. Her journey spans academics, a PhD in Economics and entrepreneurship. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her advice is to build on what one knows, grow patiently and let values guide decisions. She believes that when women are employed and empowered, families and communities share in the progress they create.

6. Surabhi Singh: Head of Human Resources, Ambrane Surabhi Singh began her Human Resources journey 16 years ago with a simple belief: organisations grow when their people grow. From traditional HR administration, employee relations and people management to strategic leadership, digital transformation and automation, she has witnessed HR evolve into a strategic business partner. Each phase brought challenges and opportunities to learn, unlearn and reinvent. Embracing technology, strengthening processes, creating employee-centric policies and aligning people strategies with business goals have been integral to her growth. As Head of Human Resources at Ambrane, she brings this perspective to her leadership. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey reflects growth, adaptability and purpose in shaping workplaces. She believes the true measure of HR transformation lies in the lives it positively impacts. For Surabhi, the future of HR belongs to those who balance the power of technology with the purpose of humanity, and she looks forward to being part of that transformation.

7. Vrushali Gourkhede (Pradhan) : Co-Founder & CEO, Yuvrus Botanicals With over 18 years of experience across healthcare, automotive, technology, business operations and entrepreneurship, Vrushali Gourkhede's journey has been shaped by continuous learning, resilience and a desire to create meaningful impact. Motherhood, especially her journey with her son, Yuvaan, inspired her to look more closely at children's nutrition and the choices parents make for their growing children. This personal curiosity eventually became the foundation of Yuvrus Botanicals. Her vision is to create thoughtfully developed nutritional products that combine quality ingredients, nutrition, transparency and taste. This led to the launch of Choco Genius, the brand's flagship product for children aged 2-7 years, focused on supporting brain development and nutritional well-being. Entrepreneurship has taught her that building a business requires courage, patience and belief in one's purpose. She believes the most meaningful ventures often begin with personal experiences and the determination to turn them into something that can positively impact others.

8. Yashika Kothari: Founder & CEO, Anantya.ai Yashika Kothari is an entrepreneur focused on making business communication simpler and more impactful. As Founder and CEO of Anantya.ai, established in 2023, she helps businesses connect with customers, manage conversations and improve operations through one platform. Customer success and satisfaction remain fundamental to her approach, guided by her belief that "Tech Solutions only work when implemented right." Under her leadership, Anantya.ai has become an Official Meta and Google Partner, offering a CPaaS platform serving businesses across industries and geographies. It combines WhatsApp, SMS, RCS and voice with AI capabilities, marketing campaigns, chatbots, live chat, customer support and workflow automation. With more than 150 use cases, the platform serves over 2,500 businesses across 33+ countries and has delivered over 100 million conversations. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Yashika's journey reflects leadership grounded in customer needs, turning technology into practical solutions that help businesses communicate effectively, strengthen relationships and grow with greater confidence.

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