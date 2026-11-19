PNN New Delhi [India], November 19: On Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2026, celebrated on November 19, we honour women who are turning ideas into enterprises that create meaningful impact. Across industries, these entrepreneurs are combining expertise, creativity and determination to solve problems, build opportunities and bring new possibilities to their communities. Their journeys reflect the vision to recognise a need and the courage to act on it. "Celebrating Women Turning Ideas into Impact" spotlights their achievements, the businesses they are shaping and the purpose that continues to drive them forward. 1. Dr. Anita Malik: Director & HOD, Radiation Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Noida Today, I salute your courage, ambition, hard work and dreams. You build businesses, lead teams, manage families and inspire society. But while caring for everyone, please remember to care for yourself. As an oncologist and a woman, I remind you that your health is your greatest asset. Breast cancer and cervical cancer are common among women in India, but early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes. Never ignore a breast lump, nipple discharge, unusual vaginal bleeding or persistent pelvic pain. Follow recommended breast cancer screening, including mammography, regular cervical cancer screening through Pap smear or HPV testing, and consider HPV vaccination. Cancer prevention, screening and early detection can save lives. A healthy woman builds a stronger business, family and society. Make time for your health, preventive check-ups and cancer screening. You deserve to prioritise yourself.

2. Dr. Anjali Nagpal: Founder & CMD, Serenity Clinic Dr Anjali Nagpal, a distinguished neuropsychiatrist and mental health leader, represents the growing spirit of women's entrepreneurship in healthcare. As Founder and CMD of Serenity Clinic, her vision combines scientific innovation, compassionate care and a holistic approach to well-being. The clinic brings psychiatric expertise together with emerging neuroscience technologies, including qEEG for brain activity assessment, repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) and Photobiomodulation. These approaches reflect her interest in exploring newer possibilities in personalised mental healthcare. Beyond clinical innovation, she advocates holistic well-being for women across age groups and sections of society, recognising their diverse mental, emotional and psychological needs. Her entrepreneurial journey reflects how vision, innovation and purpose can come together to create meaningful change in healthcare. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Dr Nagpal's leadership highlights the contribution of women building healthcare organisations with a broader social purpose. Through Serenity Clinic, she continues to pursue her vision of a healthier, more empowered society.

3. Dr. Arpitta Sephalli: Founder, Aarogita Health & Wellness On Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2026, Dr Arpitta Sephalli represents the entrepreneurial vision behind making holistic wellness more accessible and reliable by following "Root-Cause" approach. She has developed an integrative approach combining Ancient Therapies and scientific innovations for advanced diagnostics and treatments. Her practice incorporates proprietary bioPhysioTherapy, SATTVIQ and PRANIC protocols, reflecting her focus on personalised care and understanding the root causes behind symptoms. Through her enterprise, she aims to make supportive wellness services fast and result oriented for people navigating chronic health challenges. Beyond her practice, she encourages aspiring women leaders through community wellness programmes, extending her commitment to empowerment beyond individual consultations. Her entrepreneurial journey reflects the determination required to translate a healthcare vision into an organisation with a social purpose. For Dr Sephalli, building with impact means bringing empathy, individual attention and accessibility into everyday care. Her work highlights how women entrepreneurs can create opportunities for community participation, wellness education and self-reliance.

4. Charita Bajaj: Lead Data Scientist, Picode Systems & Certified Internal Corporate Director Charita Bajaj views Women's Entrepreneurship Day as a platform recognising women's strategic contribution to economic resilience and innovation. As Lead Data Scientist at Picode Systems and a Certified Internal Corporate Director, she highlights how women leaders are redefining value creation through artificial intelligence, sustainable supply chains and data-driven governance. Across deep technology, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, agritech and the creative economy, she sees women-led enterprises generating employment and strengthening community ecosystems. For Charita, diversity in leadership is a driver of competitiveness. She also draws attention to structural barriers, including limited access to venture capital, institutional networks and board-level mentorship, that continue to constrain growth. Addressing these gaps, she emphasises, requires coordinated action from policymakers, investors and corporate leaders. Her message for 2026 is clear. Recognition must translate into capital, sponsorship and institutional support, enabling the women leading today to build and scale the enterprises that will shape the economy over the next decade.

5. Divya Momaya: Founder, MentorMyBoard From a small town in Maharashtra's Nashik district to corporate boardrooms, Divya Momaya's journey reflects the courage to dream beyond boundaries. Her transformation from Company Secretary to Independent Director, Board Mentor and entrepreneur inspired a mission to build a better-governed Bharat. As Founder of MentorMyBoard, she is creating a national ecosystem connecting promoters, Independent Directors, women leaders and mentors through mentorship, governance consulting, implementation and strategic board recruitment. A defining milestone came when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched her Women on Management & Boards (WOMB) programme, emphasising the need for platforms that strengthen leadership and governance. Today, Divya is building a mentorship institution shaping future-ready leaders and businesses. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey celebrates the power of purposeful leadership. As India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, her vision is clear. "A developed Bharat needs not just bigger businesses, but stronger institutions, wiser leaders and better-governed boardrooms across the nation."

6. Geetika Singh, Director of Aakaro Consulting Pvt Ltd. Geetika Singh is an entrepreneur, HR management consultant and educator, leading Aakaro Consulting Pvt. Ltd. with a vision to transform human resource management through outcome-driven, people-centric solutions and technology. Embodying her philosophy, "Your HR Partner - From People to AI," Geetika believes that modern business success requires technological innovation alongside human connection. Aakaro combines dedicated HR professionals, managing the full spectrum of HR functions, with its smart technology solutions, such as GeoPunch. Geetika credits her family's support and their belief in equal opportunities for women as key influences on her journey. A strong advocate of work-life balance, she believes professional achievement and personal well-being go hand in hand. Her journey highlights the extraordinary rise of Indian women leaders, serving as a profound source of national pride worldwide.

7. Isha Oswal is the Co-Founder & CEO of JISA Softech Isha Oswal is the Co-Founder & CEO of JISA Softech, a cryptography-focused information technology company based in Pune, India. Associated with the company since 2017, she has helped shape JISA Softech into a trusted name in data security, leading its growth, operations and organizational strength. Isha holds an MBA from Savitribai Phule Pune University, has completed the Executive Certified Program in Leadership and Change Management at IIM Lucknow, and is a certified Data Protection Officer from the Data Security Council of India (DSCI). A people-first leader, she focuses on building strong teams, dependable processes and a culture of trust and accountability, so that the company can deliver consistently for its customers. Combining business leadership with data protection expertise, Isha is committed to making advanced cryptographic security dependable, scalable and easy to adopt, and encourages more women to build careers in technology and cybersecurity.

8. Dr Mithila Desai: Clinical Psychologist, Psychotherapist & Founder, Power of Mind Dr Mithila Desai, MA, PhD, is a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist with 36 years of practice. She founded Power of Mind in Mumbai, establishing clinics in Borivali and Andheri where she works with individuals and couples. Her practice spans cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), relationship counselling and couples therapy. She helps individuals understand how thoughts, emotions and behaviours influence one another, while supporting couples in recognising conflict patterns and communicating their needs clearly. Her corporate engagements include workshops, webinars and Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) sessions, helping employees manage stress and burnout, strengthen leadership and communication skills, and navigate parenting responsibilities. Establishing a practice across two locations and extending her expertise to workplaces are milestones in her entrepreneurial journey. As part of Celebrating Women Who Lead, Dr Desai demonstrates how professional expertise can shape an enterprise serving individuals, families and organisations. Her leadership reflects a commitment to emotional well-being, healthier relationships and workplaces.

9. Priyanka Sethi: Founder Director,Arambh - The Learning Space For 17 years, Priyanka Sethi has been turning her belief in neurodivergent potential into action. As Founder Director of Arambh - The Learning Space, she is creating an ecosystem where neurodivergent individuals are understood, empowered and given opportunities to thrive. Her hands-on work with children focuses on developing skills, communication, confidence and independence. Her vision extends beyond therapy rooms. Through school collaborations, she advocates for inclusion; through parent empowerment, she equips families to sustain progress beyond therapy. Her training programmes, lectures and awareness initiatives engage educators, schools and colleges as partners in change. A contributor to magazines and journals, and a speaker at professional conferences, she takes knowledge beyond institutional boundaries. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Priyanka's journey celebrates leadership that turns conviction into opportunity. For her, success lies in how far a child can go with the right support. Her mission remains to change lives, change mindsets and make inclusion a reality not just an aspiration.

10. Richa Gauba: Founder & CEO, BeHeard Richa Gauba brings 18 years of experience across marketing, P & L and category leadership at organisations including Disney+ Hotstar and Tata, where she held senior roles and built new revenue streams. Her personal journey with mental health, followed by motherhood, revealed how much families carry quietly and inspired her entrepreneurial calling. As Founder and CEO of BeHeard, she is building a family wellbeing platform grounded in clinical science. Launched across India in October 2026, BeHeard is led by qualified clinical experts and supports expecting and new mothers, connects parents with child psychologists, and offers evidence-based guidance through every stage of parenthood. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Richa's journey reflects the determination to turn personal understanding into meaningful support for families. Her vision centres on creating opportunities for parents and children to feel understood and supported. "Every child deserves to be heard before a struggle becomes a story they carry for life," she says.

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