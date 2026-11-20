PNN New Delhi [India], November 19: On Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2026, celebrated on November 19, we recognise women who are building businesses, creating opportunities and making a difference in their communities. Across healthcare, wellness, finance, beauty and sustainability, these entrepreneurs bring professional expertise and personal experience to the challenges they choose to address. Their journeys reflect the determination required to turn an idea into a venture, earn trust and lead through uncertainty. "Celebrating Women Who Lead" brings together their stories, highlighting the milestones they have achieved and the ambitions shaping their next steps. 1. Dr. Mala Singh: Founder, Chairperson & Managing Director, PEC Greening India

Dr Mala Singh brings over 26 years of experience in green building design, climate strategy and net zero transformation. An IIT Roorkee alumna, she founded PEC Greening India, which has advised on projects spanning over five billion square feet across India. Its portfolio includes CSMT redevelopment in Mumbai, IIM Nagpur, AIIMS Kolkata, Mumbai Metro infrastructure, and residential and commercial developments. She has also led sustainability retrofits for hundreds of existing buildings and campuses. Singh serves on the National Executive Board of the Indian Green Building Council, is Vice President of NAREDCO MAHI (West), and is Immediate Past Chairperson of IGBC's Mumbai Chapter. She also holds advisory roles with industry associations and institutions. Her entrepreneurial journey reflects how women leaders can turn technical expertise into businesses with lasting environmental impact. Through her work, she promotes resource efficiency, improved building performance and climate resilience, supporting India's transition towards a greener built environment.

2. Dr. Sudha Kesavaraju: Founder & Managing Trustee, Samtrupti Trust; Founder & Organiser, Kakinada Marathon Dr Sudha Kesavaraju is a social activist, philanthropist and entrepreneur whose work centres on compassion and community participation. A cancer survivor, she brings a personal understanding of the importance of hope, kindness and emotional support to her service. Through Samtrupti Trust, she has provided a free home-cooked meal service for paediatric oncology patients and their families at NIMS, Hyderabad, since 2017. Her approach emphasises standing beside families, listening to their concerns and helping them feel less alone during difficult circumstances. As Founder and Organiser of the Kakinada Marathon, she brings communities together to promote fitness, participation and social awareness. Through various causes, including blood and platelet donation awareness, she encourages people to connect personal well-being with service to others. For Sudha, the value of her work lies in a relieved parent, a smiling child and the relationships formed through service. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey reflects how women can build institutions around lived experience and a commitment to others. Through the Trust and marathon, she continues to create opportunities for people to participate in causes that strengthen their communities.

3. Sunita Choudhary: Founder, OJ Yog Kendra & Emotional Freedom Hub Sunita Choudhary brings over 15 years of experience in healthcare management and public health to her work as a yoga entrepreneur. Her transition from public healthcare to holistic wellness grew from a commitment to helping women prioritise their physical, mental and emotional well-being. A qualified yoga professional with a Master's degree in Yoga, she founded OJ Yog Kendra and Emotional Freedom Hub to create supportive spaces for women seeking balance in their lives. Through yoga, breathwork and emotional healing practices, she has guided more than 1,000 students, encouraging them to reconnect with their strength and confidence. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Sunita's journey reflects the courage required to change careers and build a venture around a personal calling. Her leadership places women's well-being at the heart of her work. She believes that when a woman invests in herself, the benefits extend to her family and the people around her, creating lasting change.

4. Dr. Suyesha Khanijao: Founder & Director, Angel's Hope Clinic, Delhi Dr Suyesha Khanijao combines medical excellence, compassion and entrepreneurial vision to advance women's healthcare. An IVF specialist, obstetrician and gynaecologist with MBBS and DNB qualifications, she pursued advanced training in reproductive medicine at the Royal Hospital for Women and IVF Australia, Sydney, advanced endoscopy at CICE, France, and regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy through IASRM. As Director of Angel's Hope, a unit of Sawan Neelu Angels Hospital, Saket, she champions individualised fertility care, minimally invasive surgery and high-risk obstetrics. Formerly Academic Coordinator of Delhi ISAR for 2024-2026, she now serves as Joint Secretary for 2026-2028. Her honours include the Chikitsa Ratna Award, APJ Abdul Kalam Award and IHW Council recognition for clinical IVF practice. A Forbes Doctor's Day feature and her Runner-Up and "Beauty with Brains 2025" titles at Marvelous Mrs India celebrate her multifaceted journey. A wife and mother of two, she embodies women's leadership through clinical excellence, compassion and innovation, building trust and empowering informed reproductive choices.

5. Champaka Bindige Navile (Champ): Founder & CEO, MyTheraverseOS Neurocare, Delhi Champaka Bindige Navile (Champ) is a second-time founder and accredited angel investor with two decades of experience across IBM, CSC, Xceedance and CXO coaching. As a mother of two neurodivergent children, she experienced the difficulties families face when care providers and support systems operate separately. This led her to establish MyTheraverseOS Neurocare, an AI-native care coordination platform for children with neurodevelopmental conditions. The platform connects parents, therapists and schools through a shared child record, helping them coordinate support and maintain continuity across different settings. Under her leadership, the venture is currently conducting pilots. Her vision places families at the centre, with shared information supporting clearer communication among those involved in each child's care. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Champ's journey highlights how lived experience can guide innovation with a social purpose. By bringing families and professionals into a connected care environment, she is building a venture around needs she understands personally, with the ambition of making coordinated support easier for other families.

6. Roopali Narang: Founder, ARA India Roopali Narang is the founder of ARA India, a manufacturing and design business that helps brands express their identity through products. With expertise in bags, pouches, lifestyle accessories and customised gifting solutions, ARA India works with clients from concept and design through development and production. Roopali's approach brings together design sensibility, craftsmanship and an understanding of how physical products communicate a brand's personality. She focuses on creating items that serve a practical purpose while reflecting the client's vision and values. Through ARA India, she has positioned product development as a collaborative process, helping businesses translate ideas into recognisable expressions of their brand. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey highlights the contribution of women entrepreneurs to design and manufacturing. Her work demonstrates how attention to detail and a clear understanding of clients' needs can shape a business that helps other brands build stronger identities through products their customers can use and remember.

7. Muskaan Ahluwalia: Founder, Rebrand Muskaan Ahluwalia is an entrepreneur, creative strategist and founder of Rebrand, a boutique marketing and creative agency that combines strategic thinking with storytelling. Working across luxury, lifestyle, wellness, fitness, and food and beverage, she helps businesses develop identities and communicate with their audiences. Through Rebrand, she has partnered with emerging and established brands to strengthen their digital presence, bringing together brand positioning, digital marketing, content creation and experiential storytelling. Her approach draws on an understanding of contemporary culture, consumer behaviour and visual communication. She believes that a brand's impact lies in how it makes people feel, alongside the messages it shares. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Muskaan's journey reflects the role women founders play in shaping how businesses present themselves and connect with consumers. Her work demonstrates how creativity and commercial thinking can come together in an agency built around helping other businesses find a distinctive voice and express it with purpose.

8. Smita Suhasaria: Founder, BrainLabs Academy Smita Suhasaria is a computer science graduate and former Microsoft trainer who found her entrepreneurial calling while helping her daughter overcome difficulties with mathematics. She founded BrainLabs Academy to replace fear of numbers with curiosity, confidence and enjoyment. Over 18 years, she has combined Vedic Mathematics with modern technology to make mathematical concepts more intuitive and engaging. Her work has reached more than 15,000 students worldwide through over 500 global awareness workshops and school sessions. BrainLabs Academy has received more than 740 five-star reviews, reflecting the response to its teaching approach. Smita is currently authoring a Vedic Mathematics book series for middle and high school learners, extending her work beyond live instruction. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey illustrates how a mother's determination can grow into an educational enterprise. Through BrainLabs Academy, she continues to help young learners approach numbers with confidence and discover greater enjoyment in learning and practising mathematics.

9. Asha Sharma: Founder, D N Trading Asha Sharma reflects the growing influence of women entrepreneurs in driving industrial transformation through innovation, sustainability, and visionary leadership. With over 15 years of experience in the packaging sector, she has been contributing to the evolution of packaging solutions for India's manufacturing industry. Guided by her commitment to environmental responsibility, she focuses on promoting sustainable, high-performance packaging solutions that enable businesses to minimise waste, enhance operational efficiency, and adopt more responsible practices. For Asha, entrepreneurship is not just about business growth but also about creating a positive impact on industries and the environment. She believes that sustainable packaging has a crucial role to play in shaping the future of manufacturing and encouraging resource-efficient business practices. Her vision is to make eco-responsible packaging the industry standard. Her journey highlights how women entrepreneurs can drive meaningful change, challenge conventional practices, and contribute to a more sustainable and progressive industrial ecosystem.

10. Garima Singh Gupta: Founder, SEGNO Consultiing Garima Singh Gupta founded SEGNO Consultiing, a recruitment partner based in Delhi, after more than 13 years in HR and talent acquisition at FICCI, B. Braun Medical India, Enuke Software and Hexaview Technologies. Her achievements include conceptualising FICCI's Leadership & Future Skills Academy and leading an onboarding transformation across India at B. Braun. As an HR Business Partner, she improved regional retention and contributed to the company's Great Place to Work certification. She also introduced a mobile learning platform and developed structured hiring frameworks to strengthen suitability for critical roles. She holds a PGDM in HR from Apeejay School of Management and a postgraduate certificate in HRM from IIM Shillong. Through SEGNO, she provides hiring services for specific projects, embedded talent acquisition support and selective recruitment process outsourcing. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey illustrates how women can turn corporate experience into independent enterprises built on quality, transparency and lasting partnerships.

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