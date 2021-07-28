Women Who Lead National Awards 2021 announces its JURY members

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Women Who Lead (WWL) - is a National Business Award Show.
The awards will bring together women leaders, achievers, trendsetters, to share their truly inspiring stories, in their line of businesses and take us through their individual journey's. The award is to celebrate the versatility of womanhood and contribution of each ones relentless pursuit of excellence in each and every field.
This year the WWL 2021 has on board Surgeon Vice Admiral Punita Arora - PVSM, SM, VSM (retd) - Indian Navy joining the Award Show as a Jury member. Joining the same is Envisionist and Brand Icon for the year 2021 Radhika Sudhir who is currently the title holder & winner of Mrs. Maharashtra Classic 2020 and an Entrepreneur and Soft Skill Trainer for PSU's & Corporate Projects. The show is being consulted by Summentor Pro Sales & Marketing Consultants.
This year WWL 2021 will felicitate winners online on November 20th 2021, with the Chief Guest & Guest of Honour from Government of India and the Jury Panel will host eminent personalities from Government Services, Social Workers & Associations. The platform will be attended by Private Investors, Corporates, Individuals, NGO's etc & will drive nominations on a National Level.
Surgeon Vice Admiral Punita Arora - PVSM, SM, VSM (retd) - Indian Navy - The first woman in the Indian Armed Forces to be promoted to a Three star rank. She held the ranks of (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lieutenant_general) Lieutenant General in the (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indian_Army) Indian Army and Surgeon (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vice_admiral) Vice Admiral in the (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indian_Navy) Indian Navy. She is the first woman officer to command the medical college. She took charge as Commandant of Armed Forces Medical College on 1 September 2004, before becoming a surgeon Vice Admiral with the Indian Navy, she was coordinating Medical Research of the Armed forces at the Army Headquarters as Additional Director-General of Armed Forces Medical Services (Medical Research).
Radhika Sudhir needs no introduction and has won several awards and honours for her fine work in international hiring as an Entrepreneur, her recent success was also seen in two massive initiative's covering State & National recognition - In 2020 she was awarded the Mrs. Maharashtra 2020 Classic & in 2021 she was invited to train the SC,ST & OBC Entrepreneurs from DICCI (Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industries) upon the Government of India Minister's request for the National SC,ST HUB. The training was organised & consulted by Summentor Pro Sales & Marketing Consultants.
"Each Woman has the power to inspire and empower each other. This platform motivates the women leaders, achievers and trendsetters recognizing resilience and to set an example for the generations to come," says Surgeon (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vice_admiral_(India)) Vice Admiral Punita Arora (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Param_Vishisht_Seva_Medal) PVSM, (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sena_Medal) SM, (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vishisht_Seva_Medal) VSM (retd)
"Women Who Lead National Awards 2021, is a very thoughtful initiative, the recent & ongoing pandemic has resulted in adding more pressure on women in urban & rural communities, another key factor escalating the issue is added financial pressure. After understanding how these problems can be shouldered through the platform, I decided to partner as a Brand Icon for Women Who Lead National Awards 2021 - "Join the national confederation of Women of Now & Future" says Radhika Sudhir.
Further information on the awards and process for nomination is available on (https://womenwholead.in)
Is a sales, marketing & branding consultant for the MSME, START-UP, GOVERNMENT, PSU's, NGO's etc. The company is currently spearheading three massive country development projects. Our HO is located in Bengaluru, Karnataka with a national presence through the wide range of projects & consulting roles adopted by the organization.
To know more about Summentor Pro Sales & Marketing Consultants visit - (https://www.summentorpro.com)
