SMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 23: WORKIANS Realty Pvt. Ltd. today announced that it has successfully traded more than 18,00,000 square yards of Industrial & Residential land in Dholera, Gujarat, marking a significant milestone in one of India's most closely watched emerging smart city and investment destinations. The achievement reflects growing investor confidence in Dholera's long-term potential across residential, industrial, and retail land segments. Dholera continues to attract attention from investors, businesses, NRIs, and industrial stakeholders as infrastructure development and policy support strengthen the region's position as a future growth corridor. The Dholera Special Investment Region spans 920 sq. km, making it the largest node under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. Its 22.54 sq. km activation area is nearing completion, supported by trunk infrastructure and planning initiatives designed to accelerate development and improve land readiness.

"Dholera is not just an emerging destination; it is a transformational growth story for India," said Sajan Patel, Founder & CEO of WORKIANS Realty Pvt. Ltd. "At WORKIANS Realty, we are proud to have traded more than 18,00,000 square yards of land in Dholera across residential and industrial categories. This milestone reflects the trust our customers and investors have placed in us and reinforces our belief that Dholera represents one of the strongest long-term real estate and infrastructure opportunities in the country." According to the company, Dholera's investment appeal is closely linked to large-scale government-backed infrastructure and regional connectivity improvements. The activation area has benefited from the development of roads and utilities, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a common effluent treatment plant, and the ABCD building complex. In addition, the Ahmedabad-Dholera Greenfield Expressway has significantly enhanced accessibility by reducing travel time from Ahmedabad to approximately 45 minutes while improving connectivity to the Dholera International Airport interchange and supporting future high-speed rail integration.

Dholera's industrial momentum has also been strengthened by semiconductor-led development. In February 2024, Tata Electronics announced the establishment of a mega semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera with an investment of up to ₹91,000 crore. The project is expected to create more than 20,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs, while the company's broader multi-fab vision for the region is projected to generate over 1,00,000 skilled jobs. This development has further elevated Dholera's strategic importance as an industrial and economic hub. WORKIANS Realty stated that its growth in Dholera has been driven by a diversified land strategy that includes residential land, industrial land, and retail plot offerings. The company has served investors seeking long-term appreciation in residential land while also supporting industrial buyers and businesses looking to establish a presence in a policy-backed smart economic zone.

A key part of the company's market expansion has been its digital-first platform, Workians Universe, which is designed to present Dholera's infrastructure, planning zones, reforms, investment potential, and long-term growth vision in an accessible format for customers and investors. The company said this digital engagement model has helped strengthen investor understanding, improve transparency, and build broader market confidence. WORKIANS Realty has also expanded its footprint through its township project, Dholera Capital City, where it offers retail plots aimed at small investors and individual buyers. The project reflects the company's effort to make participation in Dholera's development story more accessible to a wider base of investors through structured land ownership opportunities.

With over 18,00,000 square yards traded, an expanding digital platform, and an active township presence in the region, WORKIANS Realty said it remains committed to helping customers and investors navigate Dholera with greater transparency, stronger market insight, and long-term confidence as the region enters its next phase of growth. @workiansrealty (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)