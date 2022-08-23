Workplace is the New HappyPlace at ShopClues' nouveau Gurugram Office

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): ShopClues.com, India's value-for-money online marketplace, is welcoming its employees back after a long pandemic-induced hiatus with a swanky new office space that is designed to create greater employee engagement.

The new 15000 sq. ft 14th-floor space, located in the New Unitech Cyber Park, Sector-39, Gurugram, comes fitted with dedicated fun zones that include a game zone, a recreational area, an X-box station and even free breakfast, snacks, and cold drinks for employees.

"We understand that coming back into an office after a long Work From Home regimen can be mentally taxing for anyone. We've designed this new office space keeping that challenge in mind. While we continue to follow a hybrid model, we want our teams to think of this office space as their 'HappyPlace' during their breaks, a space where they can balance out work and play in equal measure. This new office is also a step in the right direction to put in place the 2.0 version of ShopClues' growth and expansion strategy post our collaboration with Qoo10 in 2019. This tie-up has opened up multiple opportunities in the post-COVID era for the import of branded products from countries like Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan for which there is huge consumer interest in India," said Anuraag Gambhir, Managing Director, ShopClues.com.

ShopClues, founded in 2011, was earlier located at Plot no-112, Sector 44, Gurgaon.

ShopClues.com is a Gurugram-based value-for-money online marketplace that caters to customers in 31,500 pin codes pan India. Incorporated in 2011 with a team of only five members, the young and privately held e-commerce enterprise work through 700,000+ merchants that service over 60 million lifetime unique customers. The brand offers a national platform to a strong network of local merchants that provide customers with a diverse inventory of products and services in the electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, and entertainment categories.

Clues Network, the holding company of ShopClues, has also ramped up its global operations and leveraged partners in Singapore, Japan and Korea, through its merger with Qoo10, a leading e-commerce platform in Singapore, in November 2019.

Anuraag Gambhir, Managing Director, ShopClues.com, An MBA from IMI, Delhi & B.Tech from Jaypee University, Anuraag has had corporate as well as entrepreneurial stints in his career.

He started his career with Accenture in Bangalore and after 2 years, started his own digital marketing consultancy in 2009. After running the start-up for 3 years, Anuraag joined Snapdeal as a Merchandizer in 2013.

After Snapdeal, Anuraag joined Shopclues in 2015 as Category Manager and has been working there since. At ShopClues Anuraag is currently heading the overall marketplace business, cross border trade and enterprise solutions

Anuraag loves the start-up world and tries to contribute to the growth of start-ups wherever possible. In his free time, he loves to travel especially short trips to untouched destinations in India & abroad.

