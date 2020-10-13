World Economic Forum announces 40 Global Future Councils; ED Times' Co-Founder nominated as Member for GFC on Media 2020-21 from India

-
-
New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/Connect360PR): World Economic Forum's Global Future Councils, an invitation-only community has invited Juhi Garg; Co-founder of ED Times, a youth media startup from India, to be on 2020-2021's GFC on Media, Entertainment and Sport as a member.
WEF's Global Future Councils is a community of experts, nominated for a one-year period each year, that plays a vital role in challenging status quo, promoting innovative thinking and providing thought leadership to shape the future of the world.
The purpose of the Global Future Council on Media, Entertainment and Sport is to bring positive changes to the future of the media and entertainment industry, focusing on creating a thriving media ecosystem which is economically sustainable as well as inclusive.
In the words of World Economic Forum, this network of Global Future Councils is the world's foremost multi-stake holder and interdisciplinary knowledge network dedicated to promoting innovative thinking to shape a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.
Two co-chairs lead each of the 40 global future councils comprised of 20-30 of the most relevant and knowledgeable thought leaders from business, civil society, academia, international organisations and government from across the world.
"We hope to represent the voice of upcoming new-media initiatives and find ways to beat the fake news pandemic prevalent in emerging media. As a young media company it is our duty to create a healthy media ecosystem. We will be working with experts from different fields for developing recommendations, implementing pilots, engaging the public and driving adoption of new business models throughout the media ecosystem. It is indeed a lot of learning for us and also a proud moment to be the only Indian media start-up on the council," said Juhi Garg, Co-Founder ED Times.
ED Times is a 5 years old youth media start-up from India which has been ranked as one of the Top 10 youth media publications worldwide and has been awarded the Best Blog at India Digital Summit Awards 2019 by IAMAI and Times Now, doing in-depth news stories that matter to millennials in an attempt to create responsible news content and change reading habits of young India.
This story is provided by Connect360PR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Connect360PR)
