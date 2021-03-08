World Government Summit "21 Dialogues" to deliver 21 post-pandemic predictions

Dubai [UAE], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The World Government Summit Dialogues will deliver 21 predictions for the future social, economic, and political order, between 9 - 10 March.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, Dr Neil deGrasse Tyson, Prof Daniel Kahneman, among 30+ opinion leaders set to outline global future trends at WGS Dialogues

Senegal President, H.E. Macky Sall to speak of global priority to vaccinate Africa against COVID-19

The virtual event will host world political and industry leaders in 15-panel sessions. Each will offer predictions for the future of vital sectors including healthcare, space, cryptocurrency and more.

Day one will open with a keynote from His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, the UAE's Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organization. Gergawi will announce the release of a report that outlines 21 priorities for governments in 2021, as they look to navigate the global recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sessions on day one will focus on the future of Africa, the future of Asia, the future economic order, cryptocurrency and the decentralisation of finance. They will feature Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa, Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys, Professor Daniel Kahneman, Economics Nobel Prize winner, Anthony Di Iorio, Co-founder of Ethereum and Jutta Steiner, Co-founder CEO of Parity Technologies, among others.

Day two will open with a keynote address from Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) where he will outline the future of global public health.

That will be followed by the high-level discussion, "Will the Earth's Population Be Vaccinated by 2021?", where His Excellency Macky Sall, President of Senegal, will be joined by Henrietta Fore, Executive Director, UNICEF, His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World and Dr David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 to the WHO.

A highlight of the second day will see Astrophysicist, Dr Neil deGrasse Tyson in conversation with the Right Honourable Lord Martin Rees, Astrophysicist, Cosmologist and 60th President of the Royal Society, as they discuss how public-private partnerships can inspire a new generation of STEM enthusiasts to lead the space race and the quest to understand life beyond Earth.

For the full agenda and list of speakers, please visit www.worldgovernmentsummit.org.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)