BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: As the world observes Mangrove Day on 26th July, Signature Packaged Drinking Water marks three years of sustained mangrove regeneration in Astaranga, Odisha - a long term, community-led initiative that has helped regenerate coastal ecosystems while creating meaningful livelihood opportunities for local communities. Over the past three years, the project has restored over 62 acres of degraded coastal land and planted more than 30,000 mangrove saplings across five coastal villages. With this milestone, the brand is reaffirming its long-term commitment by continuing restoration efforts in Odisha while preparing to expand the initiative to Goa.

While the restoration work on the ground has remained constant, Signature Packaged Drinking Water has continually evolved how it engages people with the importance of the mangrove ecosystem. Through fashion, music, and immersive on-ground experiences like interactive digital gaming, the brand has sought to make an ecosystem that often remains unseen more visible, relatable and relevant to younger audiences. "Purpose-led brands aren't built only by the work they do on the ground, but also by how they help people understand why that work matters. Signature Packaged Drinking Water has remained committed to restoring mangrove ecosystems in Odisha while continuously finding new ways to bring this important ecosystem closer to people. Whether through fashion, music, immersive experiences or gaming, our intent has remained the same-to make an invisible ecosystem more visible, relatable, and worth caring about," said Aanandita Datta, Vice President & Portfolio Head - Marketing, Diageo India.

The journey began with a collaboration with sustainable lifestyle label Thaely, which released a limited-edition collection including t-shirts, a bucket hat and a fanny pack made from recycled plastic, featuring artwork by illustrator Shantanu Hazarika inspired by Odisha's mangrove ecosystem. A portion of every purchase supported the Mangrove Regeneration Project, enabling consumers to contribute directly to the restoration effort. The conversation then expanded into music through Root for Mangroves, a first-of-its-kind concert series. Every ticket sold contributed Rs. 50 directly to the on-ground restoration work in Odisha, turning live entertainment into an active channel for participation rather than passive messaging. Alongside these cultural touchpoints, Signature Packaged Drinking Water has continued to host visits to the restoration site in Astaranga, Odisha, giving people the chance to see the ecosystem and the restoration journey first-hand, walking the coastline the brand's campaigns speak about, meeting the community members leading the work, and understanding what mangrove regeneration actually involves on the ground.

This year, marking World Mangrove Day, the brand is introducing an interactive digital game focused on generating awareness about the critical role mangroves play in protecting coastlines from coastal and tidal threats, meeting young audiences in the everyday spaces they already move through. Based on the promise delivered and progress achieved in Odisha, Signature Packaged Drinking Water is looking to extend its mangrove regeneration commitment to a new coastline in Goa. The intent reflects the same focus that has guided the brand's work over the past 3 years, restoring mangrove ecosystems and standing by the communities that protect them. Link to the brand film: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DbLORj-M9Jb/

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