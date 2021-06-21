World Music Day: NEWJ launches new campaign "Rhythm and Raga"; Celebrates Indian music's regional flavors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism Ltd.), brings together artists from different corners of India under a one of a kind campaign - 'Rhythm and Raga', for a series of candid conversations on what music means to them personally.

With artists hailing from Maharashtra, Assam, Karnataka, Punjab, West Bengal and Telangana - 'Rhythm and Raga' will showcase the unseen and unheard side of the artist through some heartwarming discussions. The lineup of artists includes legendary musicians like Suresh Wadkar, Sudha Raghunathan and Raghu Dixit, to new media favorites like Yashraj Mukhate, Nandy Sisters, Asees Kaur and Antara Chakraborty. Each of them offer a unique glimpse into their world as musicians; the role music has played in each of their lives- showcasing how music can capture hearts beyond languages and regions.

Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Shalabh Upadhyay, commented on the campaign saying, "NEWJ's uniqueness lies in the regional diversity it represents through its content offerings in thirteen languages. This World Music Day, we are proud to present a one-of-a-kind campaign, 'Rhythm and Raga', which reflects the spirit of India's "unity in diversity" in the truest sense. We're honored to have had the opportunity to collaborate with artists that have been musical trailblazers in different languages but have also taken social media by storm with their extraordinary styles. Through their various offerings, they have captured the pulse of India- which is exactly what we aspire to show our audiences."

Musician and social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate said of the campaign, "Music to me is very spiritual, and I really enjoyed celebrating World Music Day with NEWJ and these other incredible artists."

Legendary musician Suresh Wadkar added, "The name of the campaign itself reflects the essence of music. Raga is the source of joy and without Rhythm, there is no life. For musicians, Rhythm and Raga is their whole world."

Musician Raghu Dixit also said, "Thankful to NEWJ for letting me speak my heart out on World Music Day. Music is truly a blessing both for the listeners and for musicians. Music becomes such a strong rope to hold onto when you're going through your toughest times, it becomes the best background score when you're having happy times."

YouTube singing duo Nandy Sisters appreciated the campaign, "Music has no boundaries. A huge round of applause to NEWJ for starting such a wonderful initiative."

NEWJ aims to scale up its capabilities in visual storytelling with a focus on #BharatFirst, and has aggregated over 11 billion views since inception reaching an audience of 23.3 million across a dozen social media and OTT platforms.

NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism Limited) is one of India's fastest growing media-tech companies, founded by a team of young entrepreneurs led by Shalabh Upadhyay and backed by Jio Platforms Limited. It is a video-only, mobile-first publisher focused on creating and producing high impact video content for the smartphone obsessed young Indian.

Founded in 2018, the company's mission is to tell stories that matter to India's masses and remains committed to helping build a 'Digital Bharat' as well as grow the country's Digital Knowledge Economy through impactful and India-centric storytelling.

As a "social-first" publisher, NEWJ incorporates stories of all genres under an umbrella brand and is present in thirteen languages namely Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Odia, Assamese, Urdu, Punjabi and Malayalam. NEWJ offers content around current affairs (NEWJ Rajneeti), Spirituality & Religion (NEWJ Dharohar), Pride of India & Men in Uniform (NEWJ Garv) and Entertainment (NEWJ Filmy). At the same time, the company has ventured into the production of original and branded films under Beanbag by NEWJ and also creates informative and explainer stories through Desified.

