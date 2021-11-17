World Nuclear Exhibition 2021: WNE announces the nominees for the WNE Awards 2021

New Delhi [India]/ Paris [France], November 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE) - the world's largest civil nuclear exhibition, in association with RX France, chaired by Sylvie Bermann, Ambassador of France and President of WNE - announced the names of the (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1688664/RX_France_WNE_Nominees.pdf) 21 companies, big groups and SMEs/VSEs, which have been shortlisted for the WNE Awards 2021.

The 21 nominees were selected by four juries composed of the world's leading experts in the civil nuclear industry in four categories: Operational Excellence, Skills and Knowledge Management, Products and Services, and Nuclear Safety.

This 2021 edition of the WNE Awards has attracted exceptional interest with 137 high quality projects submitted by 84 exhibiting companies (41% VSE/SME, 59% large groups) from the main markets of the civil nuclear industry (France, Russia, Great Britain, Germany, United States, Canada). The enthusiastic support of WNE 2021 exhibitors makes this new edition of the WNE Awards a truly unique and unmissable event for the entire civil nuclear sector and a key event of WNE.

The Products and Services category received the largest number of entries, with 55.5% of projects ahead of the other three categories (16% Operational Excellence, 13.9% Skills and Knowledge Management, 14.6% Nuclear Safety).

WNE Awards 2021 juries:

The four juries in charge of selecting the nominees for each category are chaired by international experts in the civil nuclear industry:

Veronica Garea, President of Fundacion INVAP (Nuclear Safety category) ;

Mary Alice Hayward, Principal of Hayward Consulting (Skills and Knowledge Management category) ;

Patrick Landais, High Commissioner for Atomic Energy at CEA (Products and Services category) ;

Daniella Lulache, Head of the OECD-NEA Policy and Coordination Office (Operational Excellence category).

Click (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1688664/RX_France_WNE_Nominees.pdf) here to find out about the 21 nominees.

Come to the WNE Awards ceremony on Tuesday 30th of November 2021 at 5pm to learn who the winners are (WNE - Panel Discussions Room)

