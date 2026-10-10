VMPL New Delhi [India], October 10: The prestigious World Policy and Business Forum 2026, powered by Heylin Spark, was successfully held on 25 September 2026 at the iconic House of Lords, UK Parliament, London. The event brought together an exceptional gathering of global leaders, Members of Parliament, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and visionaries from around the world, creating a powerful platform for dialogue on leadership, innovation, and global development. The forum highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts and forward-thinking leadership in shaping a sustainable and progressive future. It featured insightful discussions on key global issues, with leaders sharing their perspectives on economic growth, social responsibility, technological advancement, entrepreneurship, and international cooperation. Industry pioneers and changemakers from diverse sectors participated, exchanging ideas and experiences aimed at driving impactful change across borders. The forum underscored the growing importance of global cooperation and visionary leadership in today's dynamic world.

Heylin Spark is a global brand strategy, public relations, and corporate communications organisation that works with businesses, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and institutions to strengthen their brand positioning, enhance visibility, and expand their international presence. With a growing footprint across the UK, Asia, and Europe, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic communications, reputation management, media relations, international public relations, market entry advisory, business expansion consulting, and global brand development. Through its integrated approach to brand strategy and corporate communications, Heylin Spark helps organisations identify new opportunities, establish meaningful international connections, and navigate new markets. The company also facilitates high-level networking opportunities, international leadership forums, business summits, and strategic engagements that bring together influential leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and industry experts. By combining strategic advisory services with global communications expertise and international relationship-building, Heylin Spark aims to help businesses strengthen their credibility, expand their reach, and achieve sustainable growth across markets.

The forum brought together an eminent gathering of international business leaders, policy experts, media professionals, and distinguished dignitaries, including Richard Normington, Head of Trade & Investment at The Investment Association; Prof. Brunello Rosa, CEO and Head of Research at Rosa & Roubini Associates; Scott Dalgleish, CEO of Scottish Business Network; Elizabeth Frolova, CEO of Inteldis; and David K. Browne, Director of Corporate and Social Affairs at Maersk. Other distinguished participants included Katy Gordon, Director of Careers, Employability and Student Enterprise Careers Service at the University of Southampton; Naomi Botting and Penelope Atkinson, Press & Communications Advisers at Business France UK; Colin Crooks MBE, who has served as a strategic adviser to numerous businesses; and Liz Perkins, an award-winning UK journalist who has worked with leading publications, including The Daily Telegraph and The Sunday Times .

The forum also featured Henry Smith, Member of the UK Parliament, and Daniel Kawczynski, who has served as a Member of Parliament on five occasions and held several prominent roles, including Prime Minister's Trade Envoy, Special Adviser on Central and Eastern Europe, and Private Secretary at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. He also serves as Chairman of the Libya UK Alliance. Isabelle McRae, a Central Asia business adviser, was among the distinguished participants. The event recognised accomplished business leaders and professionals for their outstanding contributions across diverse sectors. Pranav Desai, CEO of R & DS Group of Companies, was honoured For Outstanding Leadership & Achievements. Neeraj Vaid, Managing Director of Pandex Storage Systems Private Limited, was recognised for Excellence in Innovative Warehouse Storage & Engineering Solutions, while Partha Bandyopadhyay, Managing Director & CEO of FINRAY BIOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED, was honoured for Visionary Leader in Aquaculture Healthcare.

Vanaja Reddy, Founder & CEO of BVK Creations LLP, was recognised for Excellence in Yoga, Spirituality & Wellness. Shekhar Jagtap, Director of the Football For Peace Foundation, was honoured for Excellence in Sports Diplomacy for Peace & Empowerment. Gunjan Jain, Founder & CEO of QCrptons Inc., was recognised for Excellence in Emerging Quantum Innovations and Technology, while GIDE AI, received the Global College Counselling Excellence Award. Senthil Raja, Founder of Conslytics, a political research, analytics and strategy consulting firm, was recognised for Excellence in Digital Transformation in the Gov-Tech Industry. Zeel A. Patel, Founder & Chairman of Solstice Group, and Yash A. Vaghela, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of Solstice Group, were honoured for Excellence in High-Growth Global Enterprise & Youngest-Generation International Trade Leadership.

Naturoveda Health World was recognised as a Pioneering Landmark of Healers, while Anoop Shanker Madan, Founder of Kaliyuga Gurukul, was honoured for Excellence in Value-Based Education. Mohammed Ayaz Uddin, Director of HS Life Sciences, was recognised for Excellence in the Pharmaceutical Sector. The forum also recognised outstanding contributions across beauty retail, healthcare, business leadership, and renewable energy. Mohammed Raashid Khan, Managing Director of Dubai Beauty World, was acknowledged for Excellence in Beauty Retail Marketing and Customer Engagement. Dr. Om Prakash Prasad, Consultant Neurologist at Opneurocure Pvt. Ltd., was recognised for Excellence in Neurology & Brain Wellness, while SunScope Group was recognised for its Outstanding Contribution to Renewable Energy.

The event also witnessed the launch of "Reflections of Joy: A Journey Through My Poems," authored by Dr. Abhishek Gilara, Managing Director of The House of Rambhajo's, fourth-generation entrepreneur, author, TEDx speaker, and custodian of India's traditional jewellery heritage. The World Policy and Business Forum London concluded on a high note, celebrating excellence, inspiring leadership, and fostering global collaboration. The event further reinforced its stature as a premier international platform for recognising impactful contributions and honouring visionary leaders across industries. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)