World's first book on fan regulator to create industry awareness about the niche product

You would like to read
- Ten Colour Productions creates an ad film with Tiger Shroff for Great White Switches
- Orient Electric launches new modular switch range
- Wurfel awarded the Best Modular Kitchen Brand, Again
- Viridian RED puts Faridabad on the global map with the launch of WTC Faridabad at RPS Infinia
- Noida International Airport to boost realty sector in Noida, Faridabad
New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): At 29, Yattin Anand is a young entrepreneur from Faridabad who has launched a book, titled "Facts 87% Fan Regulator Manufacturers Are Not Aware About".
This book aims to spread awareness among electrical industry players who particularly deal in the modular switches segment. The book provides a brief history of fan regulators, changes and transitions in the fan regulator industry, the difference between superior and inferior quality raw material.
The best manufacturing processes a fan regulator manufacturer should adopt to make a one of its kind product. The book concludes the mistakes being done by most of the fan regulator manufacturers and why getting the product manufactured from a professional vendor does not turn out to be expensive.
While talking about the book, Yattin Anand, the author of the book, says, "This book is something beyond me, creating value for several others and impacting them in various ways was my only motivation to pursue it. The subject and topic were chosen with clear intention to add value to its readers, as manufacturing fan regulator is not only a business to me, it's a medium to create value and make people's life easier."
The book aims to serve as a ready reference to modular and non-modular switch manufacturers, ceiling fan manufacturers, students, researchers and users of fan regulators.
The book tells each and everything about a fan regulator on how to choose the best product and manufacturer for it, also the book provides the readers not only about the current usage in the electrical industry but also the basics of a fan regulator and the evolution of its raw materials and manufacturing processes.
Readers can order this book through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and it is also available on his website (http://yattinanand.in).
Yattin Anand is an entrepreneur, book author, angel investor, columnist, Director at Faridabad capacitors, based in Faridabad (Haryana), having a keen interest in Dance and he has been pursuing the same since the last 11 years. Yattin is a graduate in commerce from Delhi University. He moved back to his family business with the aim of propelling in the fan regulator industry and boosting his own venture from the grass root level. He has worked in hardcore sales in Faridabad Capacitors at the beginning of his career and now he is the director with Faridabad Capacitors. Post this; he is responsible for the growth of Faridabad Capacitors in India, and he recently launched his book, titled, 'Facts 87% Fan Regulator Manufacturers Are Not Aware About' and he is the author of the book. He is aiming to be the national best-selling author with his recent and upcoming books. His recent book is the first-ever book on fan regulators in the world. He is a key mentor to upcoming writers, having already published one book and several more in the coming years. Yattin is planning to invest in ventures which showcase sustenance, with a product and service catering to a suitable need and Yattin will work closely with startups to strategize plans with an eye for integrations and tactical growth. With Faridabad Capacitor, Yattin aims to utilize a vast network and combined expertise, in order to creatively grow each and every one.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor