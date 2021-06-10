World's leading rating agency QS I-GAUGE to host State Level RISE Conference on June 18

You would like to read
- Government of India selects Chandigarh University as GATI Charter Institution to promote gender equality in Science and Technology
- Chandigarh University becomes the first Indian University to have signed MoUs with 306 foreign varsities
- Chandigarh University COVID Care facility comes to the rescue of corona patients in Mohali and nearby villages
- Chandigarh University introduces Industry-driven futuristic programs in emerging fields
- Dr. Devid Frank Fernandes wins excellence in entrepreneurship and social service
Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): World's renowned and leading rating agency QS I-GAUGE will host the first-of-its-kind State Level Virtual RISE Conference (Redefining Institutional Strategy for Excellence) in association with Chandigarh University, Gharuan on 18th June 2021.
Renowned academicians from 3 countries including Germany, UK, Australia would be joined by Industry Experts and governing body members of Joint Association of Colleges, Punjab during the one-day virtual conference to discuss the strategy on attaining Institutional Excellence.
This was announced by Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu. Representatives and administrators of more than 1000 private colleges, institutions and universities of Punjab would be joining the virtual conference.
While giving details about the conference, Satnam Sandhu said, "The main objective of RISE Virtual Conference is to connect the education leaders of Punjab on one platform to discuss the current scenario of Higher Education in the State. In addition, the conference will focus on the issue of making Punjab as an International Higher Education Hub by improving the academic structure, research facilities, facilities offered to the students and offering programs in emerging areas." The Virtual Conference will have sub-themes and panel discussions on the topic of 'Women in Leadership Championing Excellence and Promoting Quality', 'Benchmark Internally, Implement Locally', 'India is diverse enough to not require foreign faculty and students'.
Dr Ashwin Fernandes, CEO, QS I-Gauge who is spearheading the idea of organizing the conference would be delivering the opening address which will be followed by keynote address by Mr. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University and Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University.
The other dignitaries and speakers who would be taking part in the conference would include Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri, President, JAC Punjab, Bharat Jyoti Awardee Dr. Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal, Chairman, JAC, Dr. Harivansh Chturvedi, Alternate President, EPSI, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director IIT Ropar while the international speakers would include Dr. Heike Schinnenburg, University of Applied Sciences, Germany, Dr. Apala Majumdar, University of Strathclyde, UK, Dr. Ravi Seethamraju, University of Sydney, Australia, Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice-President and CEO, Deakin University, Australia and Dr. Paul Inman, Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Reading, UK.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor