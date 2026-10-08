PRNewswire Chandigarh [India], October 7: Top-ranked global universities from 13 countries including US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and France offered study abroad opportunities to Chandigarh University (CU) students through student exchange programs, semester transfer programs, international transfer programs, credit transfer programs, winter school, summer school, internships, research internships and short-term programs with scholarship during the two-day 'International Education Expo 2026' at CU Campus. The inauguration ceremony of 'International Education Expo 2026' was graced by dignitaries including Prof (Dr) Nelson Ribeiro, Vice-Rector of the Catholic University of Portugal, Prof (Dr) Todor Radev, President of Varna University of Management, Bulgaria, Prof (Dr) Matilde María Olarte Martínez, Vice-Rector for Culture, Heritage, Sustainable Development, and Campus Development at the University of Salamanca, Spain, Prof (Dr) SS Sehgal, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University and Prof (Dr) Rajan Sharma, Executive Director, International Affairs, Chandigarh University along with senior representatives from 29 universities including heads of international affairs, deans, directors, recruitment officers and other academic delegates.

Organised by Chandigarh University, the 'International Education Expo 2026' provided CU students access to world-class study abroad opportunities at top-ranked global universities with scholarship. This Expo was attended by delegates from leading global universities from 13 countries Including UK, USA, France, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Brazil, Malaysia, UAE, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Ethiopia who offered study abroad opportunities through 18 International Transfer Programs, six Student Exchange Programs, three Short Term Programs, Summer School and Research Internships with scholarships. A total of 9,900 students participated in the two-day event which provided Chandigarh University students with information regarding overseas education and guidance for admission process to world-class programs for global employment opportunities.

As a part of the Chandigarh University's international collaboration to provide global education opportunities for its students through academic partnerships with the top educational institutions in fields like AI, engineering, business, and research, the 'International Education Expo 2026' was attended by top-ranked universities including Johns Hopkins University (USA), University of Newcastle (Australia), Wayne State University (USA), Massey University (New Zealand), Western Sydney University (Australia), University of Southampton (UK), University of Wollongong (Australia), Deakin University (Australia), University of Huddersfield, United Kingdom, University of Plymouth, United Kingdom and Pittsburg State University, USA. In all, the 'International Education Expo 2026' - an initiative aimed at offering Chandigarh University students excellent opportunities for education and employment in countries across the world - was attended by six universities from the UK, 8 universities from US, 4 universities from Australia, 2 universities each from France, Ethiopia and North Macedonia, one university each from Brazil, New Zealand, Malaysia, UAE, and Bulgaria participated to offer study abroad opportunities to Chandigarh University students across streams including Engineering, Management through student exchange programs, international transfer programs, credit transfer programs, winter school, summer school, research internships and short-term programs.

A total of 9,900 students participated in the two-day 'International Education Expo 2026' to explore global opportunities at top universities across the world for their future education and careers. Besides serving as a significant platform to further strengthen academic partnerships and collaboration between universities from various countries and Chandigarh University, 'International Education Expo 2026' provided Chandigarh University students an opportunity to connect directly with world-class universities, understand study-abroad opportunities and choose the right path for their future education and careers. Speaking at the inauguration of 'International Education Expo 2026', Prof (Dr) SS Sehgal, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "As a result of the internationalisation of education, the world has transformed into a global village and global education has become a necessity for students to get equipped with 21st-century competencies, cross-cultural empathy and adaptable skill sets required to navigate and thrive in this highly integrated landscape. So besides providing world-class education at CU campus, Chandigarh University not only provides information regarding overseas education, student exchange, and transfer programs but also offers guidance on international academic environments, global career prospects and making the right educational choices for the future. In this context, the International Education Expo 2026 is a significant platform for Chandigarh University students to connect directly with top universities worldwide and gain insights into higher education opportunities abroad. At the same time, platforms like the Education Expo play a pivotal role in strengthening academic collaborations, student mobility, joint research, and knowledge exchange between top universities from various countries,".

"In today's globalized era, international education serves as a crucial medium for equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and broad perspectives needed to compete on a global stage. Chandigarh University is committed to providing global exposure alongside top-tier education to as many students as possible. To offer students global academic and research experiences, Chandigarh University has established over 540 international partnerships with renowned universities worldwide. As a result of these collaborations, more than 2300 CU students have got the opportunity to study at prestigious global universities in United States of America, Australia, Canada and UK among other European countries and other nations all across the world through semester exchange, international programs and internships. As of the Chandigarh University's international collaboration to offer world-class education, CU has more than 2100 visiting international faculty members including 560 international research network scholars and more than 3,000 international students from 65 countries study at Chandigarh University. Thus, going beyond mere education, Chandigarh University prepares students for global competition, enabling them to understand diverse cultures, engage in academic collaborations, explore new research avenues, exchange ideas with peers from different backgrounds, and unlock doors to future career pathways."

About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC. Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)