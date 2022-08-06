Wortheum is blockchain based first Web 3.0 News Platform, opens door to unlimited earning possibilities for journalists: Ashutosh Singh, Founder and CEO Wortheum

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first DPoS blockchain based news and media platform 'Wortheum' was formally inaugurated on Friday at Hilton Garden Inn Lucknow, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

Wortheum platform was also listed today on Singapore Based Exchange 'Coinstore'. The program was moderated by Jaswinder Sehgal, Senior International Journalist and the program started with Lamp lighting, followed by a virtual video message from Sindhu Bhaskar, Visionary Chairman of EST Global, about the utility of blockchain technology and its use in journalism.

Thereafter, Ashutosh Singh, Founder and CEO, Wortheum welcomed everyone in the welcome address, talking about the Wortheum platform and how this is going to address the challenges of grassroot journalists.

He said that Wortheum is India's first Blockchain Based News platform. How this platform will empower journalists. Explaining the potential of expansion of this platform, he said that our goal is to reach every single village of India through this platform and empower them.

On this occasion, the topics related to 'Wortheum' and Blockchain Technology and Web 3.0 were discussed in detail. The guests present in the program highlighted the features and possibilities of this wortheum news platform.

Ex-Managing Editor CNBC Awaaz Alok Joshi, said on the occasion in a panel discussion that print journalism has been very challenging for journalists. Grassroot Journalists struggle a lot for his needs. Now it will be possible for journalists to get these digital rewards through Wortheum and Journalists will get their complete worth through Wortheum.

Journalism faces many challenges but as Web 3.0 evolves content can be monetized by the owner of the news.

Varun Sethi, Blockchain Lawyer, Supreme Court said that, "Web 3.0 is a decentralized system based on Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain and will help to overcome many challenges once Blockchain technology comes to the masses.

Giving an example, Varun Sethi said that earlier when a lyricist used to write a song he used to get a certain amount, then after the advent of intermediary channels like YouTube and other platforms, he started getting some profit by monetizing them, but then Also, he used to get only a maximum of ten percent of total worth of that, but after the arrival of this blockchain technology, the role of intermediaries will end, and every journalist will be able to get complete worth of his content."

He further explained that In traditional journalism, editors decide which news should be known or which should not, but in Web 3.0 now every user is the editor. Varun Sethi threw light on laws related to the Digital Assets during the programme. He cleared all the misconceptions related to the law of digital assets and threw light on the status of digital asset law in India.

Lalit Bansal, CEO and Blockchain Expert, EIY SYS Pvt. Limited, while discussing that journalism will get more freedom after the advent of Web 3.0. Lalit Bansal explained the impact and benefits of Web 3.0 in the media. He also told about the future of Web 3.0 in the media.

Talking about Web 1.0, Web 2.0 and Web 3.0, he said that in the time of Web 1.0, content could only be read on the website, then after that Web 2.0 came when the content could be read, written and reacted on it, and in Web 3.0 content can be monetized too.

Ramesh Shrikonda, Marketing Head of Coinstore Exchange, Singapore based Crypto Currency exchange, said that this blockchain technology is revolutionary and in future, Wortheum decentralized news and media platform will provide a new dimension to independent journalism. After the listing of Wortheum on the CoinStore Exchange today, the transaction of this digital asset will be possible.

Talking about it's Unlimited potential, Dev Raghuvanshi, COO Wortheum said that like journalism is everlasting and overgrowing we will keep on growing.

CTO, Wortheum Vishal Verma emphasizing on the trustworthiness of blockchain technology said that this is hack proof technology and scalability of wortheum is limitless.

Ashutosh Singh, Founder and CEO of Wortheum said that news can be edited on this platform but it cannot be deleted. It works on the principle of 'my news my responsibility' and this platform is completely transparent and the person writing the news on this platform also gets 50% reward as well as the one who likes it also gets 50 per cent reward.

Wortheum is Blockchain based first Web 3.0 News platform and wortheum will open door to unlimited earning possibilities for Journalists through digital rewards, he further added.

He announced the formal inauguration of Wortheum and informed that today the platform is being listed on the Singapore based exchange Coinstore and users can now transact Wortheum's Digital Asset.

