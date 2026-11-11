PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11: Woxsen University and Apollo Healthcare Academy, part of Apollo Knowledge, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a Department of Allied Health Sciences under Woxsen's School of Sciences. The department will offer bachelor's programmes in allied health from the academic year 2027-28. The partnership aims to address the shortage of allied health professionals in India and worldwide. It will give students strong academic foundations along with firsthand clinical training. In Phase 1, the department will offer four undergraduate programmes: Bachelor of Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology (B. MRIT), Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), Bachelor of Anesthesia and Operation Theatre Technology (B.AOTT), and Bachelor of Cardiovascular Technology (B.CVT). The programmes will combine Woxsen University's academic infrastructure with Apollo Healthcare Academy's clinical expertise to produce graduates who are ready to work in hospitals. More allied health disciplines will be added in Phases 2 and 3.

The curriculum will follow the guidelines set by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP). Students will train at Apollo Hospitals and affiliated healthcare facilities. Every programme ends with a full year of structured internship across Apollo and partner hospitals network. Addressing a National and Global Need India faces a shortage of an estimated 6.2 million allied health professionals. The World Health Organization (WHO) and health systems around the world also report a growing shortage, and it will widen as populations age and the demand for care rises. This partnership will help close the gap by preparing graduates who are skilled, confident, and ready to work from day one.

Voices from the Partnership Mr. Vishal Khurma, Group CEO, Woxsen University, said, "At Woxsen, we are committed to setting new benchmarks in Allied Health Sciences education by moving decisively beyond conventional classroom-led learning to an immersive, industry-integrated model. Our partnership with Apollo Knowledge gives students unparalleled access to world-class clinical infrastructure, innovative laboratories, advanced medical equipment, and simulators, alongside the expertise of Apollo's leading healthcare specialists, who will actively shape their learning journey. With a full year dedicated to structured internships across Apollo's extensive hospital network, we are ensuring that every student graduates with substantial firsthand clinical experience and industry readiness. Our vision is to develop exceptionally skilled, clinically confident healthcare professionals who are ready to make a difference from day one."

Dr. Daya Shankar Tiwary, Dean, School of Sciences, Woxsen University, said, "We are committed to building the next generation of Allied Health professionals who combine rigorous scientific foundations with deep clinical competence. With Apollo's unmatched hospital network and our academic strength, we are building a pipeline of healthcare talent that India urgently needs." Asheesh Sharma, Chief Business Officer, Apollo Knowledge, said, "Hospitals need allied health professionals who can work with patients from their first day on the job. Apollo Healthcare Academy trains students to the standard that hospitals expect. With Woxsen, students will learn the science on campus and practise it in our hospitals, and they will spend a full year working alongside Apollo clinicians. Apollo has placed more than 5,000 healthcare professionals in India and abroad. Woxsen graduates will have access to these same career pathways."

What Students Can Expect - Industry-relevant curriculum co-developed by academic experts and hospital clinicians, in line with NCAHP guidelines - Expert faculty from Woxsen University and Apollo Healthcare Academy - Modern laboratories, advanced medical equipment, and simulators - Structured clinical training, with a full-year internship across Apollo's hospital network - Scholarships for eligible students - Global readiness support, including bridge programmes, language training, and licensing support - Placement assistance through Apollo Hospitals and partner networks Shaping the Future of Healthcare With this MoU, Woxsen University and Apollo Healthcare Academy reaffirm their commitment to allied health education and to tackling the healthcare workforce shortage. Together, they aim to build a steady supply of skilled allied health professionals for India and the world.

About Woxsen University Woxsen University, Hyderabad, in 2014 as the Woxsen School of Business and received university status in 2020. It is one of the first private universities in Telangana. The university is located on a 200-acre residential campus at Sadasivpet, near Hyderabad. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes through its schools of Business, Technology, Art and Design, Liberal Arts, Law, Architecture and Sciences. Woxsen is ranked No. 5 in the Asia-Pacific region in the Bloomberg Businessweek B-School Rankings 2026-27. The new Department of Allied Health Sciences under the School of Sciences extends the university's work into healthcare education. About Apollo Healthcare Academy

Apollo Healthcare Academy, part of Apollo Knowledge, is dedicated to developing high-quality, workforce-ready healthcare talent across India. With a focus on allied health sciences, the academy delivers practically immersive programmes co-developed with leading clinicians and academic experts. Through its strong integration with Apollo Hospitals, the academy provides students with hands-on clinical exposure, internships, and career pathways in India and abroad. Media contact: Ahana Bose | ahana.bose@woxsen.edu.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)