PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16: Students from the School of Technology at Woxsen University, Hyderabad have won top three honours at two national-level events in October 2026. At the Pragathi Project Expo 2.0, organised by SR University, Warangal, on 9th October. Aaditi Pavankumar Chougule and Antara Shirawdekar won Second Prize in the Overall Category, with a cash award of ₹25,000, for NEREID, an autonomous robotic platform for real-time water quality monitoring and pollution source tracking. Balla Hruthikvardhan, Bandi Charvi Yadav, Sai Nischal Daruri, Cheemalapati Sriveda and Koushal Kataram won First Prize in the Theme-Based Category for ECO-CHARGER, a renewable-energy-powered wearable thermal support suit for the Indian Army.

Separately, at the 36-hour Tri-City AI Hackathon 2026, organised by Centle India Group with KITS Warangal on 10 and 11 October, Maganti Venkata Vishwaksena, Aryan Baswapur, Anisha Zoe Mally and Sarabjyot Singh Jassal won First Prize in the Innovative Theme Category for Sentra X, an intelligent road safety and infrastructure management platform. The teams were mentored by Assistant Professor, School of Technology, Dr. Nagaraju Dharavat (NEREID and Sentra X, with Dr. Bhargav Prajwal Pathri as co-mentor for NEREID) and Dr. N. Praneeth (ECO-CHARGER, with Dr. Venkata Narayana P as co-mentor). The other two Pragathi entries were Xeno Garden, which pairs automated irrigation with AI-powered plant disease detection, and CTRL ALT Defeat (Life Corridor AI), an emergency response and traffic optimisation framework. All prototypes were built with supported by Woxsen University's IoT Lab and Robotics Lab, while Srikanth Kummari assisted with the soldering kit.

Woxsen University continues to build an environment where students move from classroom ideas to working prototypes, backed by hands-on labs and committed faculty mentors. These wins once again, reflect its focus on practical, industry-ready innovation and its growing presence at the national level. About Woxsen University, Hyderabad Woxsen University, Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 175+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #8 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2026, Rank #5, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B. Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B. Arch Private Institutes.

Media contact: Ahana Bose | ahana.bose@woxsen.edu.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)