WrapCart, top mobile skins company included in 500 Best Startup Awards by India 5000 for creating global impact

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/Target Media): We are living in the era of technology and there are various gadgets which not only bring a change in our lifestyle but also make our lives easy as well as comfortable.
Laptops and smartphones have become quite necessary for us nowadays because of which we also need to ensure that they remain protected. The safety of these gadgets is also important because they don't come cheap and sometimes people have to avail the finance facility for purchasing these gadgets.
WrapCart is an Indian startup which deals in a vast range of accessories and skins for smartphones, laptops and tablets. As the name suggests, WrapCart deals in products which wrap up your mobile and other electronic gadgets and give them a cool look at a pretty decent price.
The products of WrapCart are designed in such a manner that they serve two purposes - make the product look more beautiful and also protect it from any damage. The hard work and dedication of the WrapCart team has resulted in WrapCart being included in the 500 Best Startup Awards by India 5000 for creating a global impact.
WrapCart was found in 2017 by two Mumbai-based young and dynamic graduates - Akanksha Nirbhavane & Aditya Gupta, who came up with the idea of starting a company which can become one stop shop for all those who want to buy accessories for mobiles and other gadgets.
Presently, (https://www.wrapcart.com) offers 800 skins for mobiles and it is undoubtedly the number one mobile skin brand of the country. The best part is that the customers can purchase their products offline and online as well, either from their website or from other e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart, ShopClues, etc. The company is quite particular about offering the best customer service to all its customers whether they have purchased their products offline or online.
Initially Akanksha Nirbhavane & Aditya Gupta started with selling gifting products which were customized as per the requirements of the customers but they kept a tab on the market trends and soon they realized that the demand for mobile skins was pretty high in the market. So they shifted their focus on the mobile accessories market and started offering mobile skins, covers, grips, etc. along with the accessories of laptops and other gadgets.
The company aims to deliver the best quality products at pocket-friendly prices as a large segment of their customers comprises of college going youth who don't have the resources to spend much money. The products of WrapCart are of the best quality and offer durability as they are made from 3M and other good quality raw materials.
WrapCart has a strong social media presence as it is being followed by more than 156K online users on Instagram and people are really in love with the classy and stylish designs of their mobile covers.
Akanksha Nirbhavane & Aditya Gupta have proved that innovative and out-of-the-box thinking certainly pays off great dividends if the marketing strategies are executed in a proper manner and now they both have become inspiration for many Indian youngsters who want to create brands with great value. Website (https://www.wrapcart.com)
