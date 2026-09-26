SMPL Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 25: Registrations for XAT 2027 remain open, continuing to give management aspirants from diverse academic and professional backgrounds the opportunity to apply for one of India's leading management entrance examinations. As part of the preparation process, the second XAT 2027 official mock test will be conducted from 30th September, 00:00 hrs to 1st October, 23:59 hrs. Candidates who complete their XAT 2027 application by 27th September 2026 will be eligible to access this mock test. The initiative continues to help aspirants familiarise themselves with the XAT examination interface, understand the test environment and assess their preparation ahead of the actual examination.

This edition of the mock test introduces a few new features to strengthen the preparation experience. Candidates will get access to two full-length papers, along with a 48-hour window to attempt them at their own pace within the test period. A comparative rank analysis has also been added, allowing candidates to see how their performance measures up against other test-takers, giving them a clearer sense of where they stand ahead of the actual examination. The mock test will provide candidates with an opportunity to experience a simulated XAT testing environment and track their progress. Aspirants can use their performance to evaluate their preparation strategy and refine their approach to the examination in the months leading up to XAT 2027.

Key Details of the XAT 2027 September Mock Test: - Mock Test Window: 30th September, 00:00 hrs to 1st October, 23:59 hrs - Practice Window: 48 hours, allowing candidates to attempt at their convenience within the test period - Format: Two full-length papers, with comparative rank analysis provided post-attempt - Eligibility: Candidates who complete their XAT 2027 application by 27th September, 2026 - Find more details at https://xatonline.in/mocktest/ Candidates are encouraged to complete their XAT 2027 application by the 27th September deadline to ensure that they are eligible for this mock test. With the actual examination scheduled for 3rd January, 2027, the mock tests offer aspirants a timely checkpoint to assess their readiness and identify areas for improvement.

XAT 2027 continues to welcome aspirants across academic disciplines and professional backgrounds. Candidates can complete their applications and access further information through the official XAT website. About XAT The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). Accepted by more than 250 B-Schools and held across over 100 test cities in India, XAT is the oldest MBA/PGDM entrance examination in the country. The exam is conducted in a single slot with no score normalisation and is supported by mock tests, webinars, and preparation sessions. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)