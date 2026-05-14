NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 14: Xflow, India's leading cross-border payments infrastructure company, today announced the launch of a pilot that enables Indian businesses to accept payments in USDC and USDT from anywhere in the world, and compliantly convert them to INR.

This solution allows stable-native platforms and cross-border payment providers to offer stablecoin acceptance as a payment method for their customers without the platforms or their customers holding, managing, or taking custody of stablecoins. The stablecoin leg stays entirely outside India. Only fiat enters India, via an AD Category I bank, with full compliance documentation.

A growing set of global businesses are making payments in stablecoins. For Indian MSMEs, service exporters, SaaS companies, this has created a barrier as there is no compliant mechanism to accept stablecoin payments for trade transactions and bring them into India. Xflow has heard directly from Indian businesses that have lost customers because of this gap. To address this, Xflow has partnered with overseas licensed player to accept and off-ramp stablecoins on behalf of Indian businesses, entirely outside India, and then bring the resulting funds into India through traditional, regulated fiat rails.